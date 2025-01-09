Steve Hackett Previews 'Live Magic At Trading Boundaries' With 'Jacuzzi' Stream

(Chipster) Steve Hackett's annual performances at Trading Boundaries, in Sussex, UK have become something of a tradition for the legendary guitarist in recent years. Presenting stripped down material, and showcasing his acclaimed classical compositions, these unique & intimate concerts have become a highlight of the year, beloved of his fans.

As Steve explains: "It's always a joy for me to play at Trading Boundaries, a magical intimate place full of beautiful lights and exotic imagery, illuminating the darkest time of year over Christmas and New Year... It's the perfect location for my acoustic set."

'Live Magic At Trading Boundaries', set for release on Friday, January 17th, 2025, collects various recordings from these shows from over the years, and also features appearances from regular collaborators including brother John Hackett on flute, Roger King on keys, Rob Townsend on flute & sax, & Amanda Lehmann on guitar & vocals. The release also coincides with Steve's next two live appearances at the venue, on January 18th &19th, 2025.

Today he is pleased to release a live recording of the track 'Jacuzzi', originally featured on his 1980 solo album 'Defector,' and you can listen to it below. Steve comments: "I'm thrilled to be releasing such a special album of live virtuoso performances over the years at such a magical venue."

'Live Magic At Trading Boundaries' will be available as a Limited Edition CD Digipak, Gatefold 180g 2LP & Digital Album, mixed by long-time live sound engineer Ben Fenner.

