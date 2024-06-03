My Morning Jacket Announce Four Fall 2024 Headline Shows

(BHM) Fresh off an amazing sold-out four-night stand at San Francisco' CA's legendary Fillmore Auditorium, My Morning Jacket are excited to announce four fall 2024 headline shows, with special guests S.G. Goodman (9/30 and 10/1) and Jade Bird (10/3 and 10/4).

The One Big Family ticket pre-sale registration is underway now and tickets will then go on sale to the general public this Friday, June 7 at 10am ET. All tickets can be purchased via mymorningjacket.com.

These headline shows are in addition to the very special co-headline tour with My Morning Jacket and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats. Dubbed the "Eye To Eye Tour" and produced by Live Nation, these dates will see the two acclaimed bands playing equal-length sets and swapping performance order with each show. Tickets are on sale now.

"We were lucky enough to see Nathaniel and some of the Night Sweats at Preservation Hall in New Orleans some years ago - our minds were blown, our hearts were opened, and we got swept up in the joy of it all," said My Morning Jacket's Jim James. "We are so happy to share the stage with these fine folks for a run full of peace, love, music, and fun!"

"We are long-time lovers of My Morning Jacket, and over the years have grown a close friendship," shares Nathaniel Rateliff. "It's so special to become friends with musicians and peers that you admire and we're looking forward to bringing our love for each other on the road."

MY MORNING JACKET FALL 2024 HEADLINE SHOWS

SEPTEMBER

30 - Savannah, GA - Johnny Mercer Theatre *

OCTOBER

1 - Knoxville TN - Tennessee Theatre *

3 - Richmond VA - Maymont +

4 - Cleveland OH - Cain Park Evans Amphitheater +

* w/ Special Guest S.G. Goodman

+ w/ Special Guest Jade Bird

MY MORNING JACKET // NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS

EYE TO EYE TOUR 2024

SEPTEMBER

10 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

12 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium

13 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

14 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

16 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

18 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

19 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

24 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

26 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann

27 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

28 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park

