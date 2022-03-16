Devon Allman and Eric Gales Two-Night NBM Benefit

(Prime PR) Eric Gales will join Devon Allman for a special live benefit concert, presented by Gibson Gives, at the National Blues Museum (NBM) in downtown St. Louis, MO on May 7th and 8th.

The two-night concert series will also feature music by blues legend Albert King. Allman and Gales are generously donating all proceeds of this concert to the National Blues Museum to support the mission, music, and education programs. Tickets for the National Blues Museum benefit start at $139, with VIP packages available to purchase starting on March 25th. For concert tickets and more information, visit here.

Devon Allman is a long-standing board member, and today, the National Blues Museum is pleased to announce the appointment of Eric Gales to the museum board, making this benefit even more meaningful.



"I am so honored and excited to be brought on as a board member of the National Blues Museum," says Gales. "This is going to be a great event to honor the legendary Albert King."



"I'm excited to have another active musician on the board and I know Eric will bring a lot to the table," adds Allman. "We've been friends for years and I look forward to working with him side by side."



"The National Blues Museum board members are a dedicated team of blues enthusiasts and community leaders committed to racial equity, inclusion, and accessibility," says Erin Simon, Deputy Director of the National Blues Museum. "We are pleased to welcome the talent, expertise, and energy of Eric Gales into furthering our mission. The benefit concert is only the beginning of Devon Allman and Eric Gales's ambitions for the museum!"

