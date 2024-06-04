Thornhill Announce 'Live On Tour!' Album

(Atom Splitter) Thornhill have announced the upcoming release of a brand new live album. Live On Tour! is due out on June 21 via UNFD. Accompanying the announcement of Live On Tour!, Thornhill have also released the live version of their most recent single "Obsession."

Recorded live in Perth, "Obsession Live" exudes pure primal energy, with its rugged sonic sensuality heightened by its live setting along with searing riffs and vocalist Jacob Charlton effortlessly flitting between sumptuous swoon and torrid vigor.

Boasting tracks recorded across the globe over the past two years, Live On Tour! features new and old Thornhill favorites captured in the wild, with singles taken from their debut 2019 album The Dark Pool and their sophomore 2022 album Heroine, as well as their latest material.

Featuring recordings from performances in Seattle, New York, Manchester, Cardiff, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cologne, Atlanta, the UK's Newcastle, Sydney, Perth, and their hometown in Melbourne, Live On Tour! ultimately showcases Thornhill's voracious live prowess, while also celebrating the band's towering diversity and innovative craftsmanship from across their catalogue.

"It's been an incredible experience getting to tour around the world in the past two years since the release of Heroine," the band shares. "We have so many great memories, and wanted to share some of our favorite live moments with you before we get started on the next chapter of Thornhill."

Eternal purveyors of artful and engaging heavy creations, Thornhill have always possessed a flair for nuanced rock beyond their influences. Via their ARIA Award-nominated 2022 album Heroine, Thornhill solidified an undeniable reputation as one of the most innovative and immersive heavy acts in the Australian scene. Debuting at #3 on the ARIA Album chart, Heroine also debuted at #1 on the Australian Album chart, and has since had more than 8.5 million streams to date.

Ticking off a huge year in 2022, including selling out most of their headline tour, supporting The Butterfly Effect nationally, appearing at Good Things Festival and performing their first ever US headline shows on the East Coast, Thornhill have also amassed a heaving array of accolades over the years, including triple j's Feature Album and additions to countless Best Of The Year listings for their 2019 release The Dark Pool.

Thornhill kicked off 2024 supporting Silent Planet on extensive North American run, before joining Aussie heavies Polaris on tour in the UK and Europe and appearing at Impericon Festival alongside As I Lay Dying, August Burns Red and While She Sleeps. The band will return to North America this June for an extensive tour supporting Northlane alongside Invent Animate and Windwaker, kicking off in Seattle on June 21 and closing out in California on July 27.

LIVE ON TOUR! TRACK LISTING:

"Arkangel (Live in Seattle, USA)"

"All The Light We Don't See (Live in Melbourne, AUS)"

"Lily & The Moon (Live in Melbourne, AUS)"

"Casanova (Live in New York, USA)"

"Coven (Live in Manchester, UK)"

"Hollywood (Live in Cardiff, UK)"

"Leather Wings (Live in Chicago, USA)"

"Obsession (Live in Perth, AUS)"

"Raw (Live in Cincinnati, USA)"

"The Haze (Live in Melbourne, AUS)"

"Red Summer Feat. Lucas Woodland (Live in Melbourne, AUS)"

"The Hellfire Club (Live in Cologne, DE)"

"Views From The Sun (Live in Atlanta, USA)"

"Viper Room (Live in Newcastle, UK)"

"Where We Go When We Die (Live in Sydney, AUS)"

