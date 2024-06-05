Los Lonely Boys Announce First New Album in 11 Years 'Resurrection'

(Shore Fire Media) Los Lonely Boys announce the release of their first new album in 11 years. Out August 2nd via BMG, Resurrection marks a return to form for the GRAMMY-winning, multi-platinum trio of Texican brothers, who have performed everywhere from the GRAMMYs telecast to the World Series to recent tours with The Who. Lead single "Wish You Would" conjures the group's classic sound, combining breezy guitar leads with hard-earned doses of wisdom.

"It's something we think people need to hear-especially the youth," says bassist/vocalist Jojo Garza, speaking on "Wish You Would" and Resurrection. "When we're young, we think we have it figured out. When you get older, you start to see things differently. Having kids of our own, we see their ambitions and ideas of what they want to be, so we want to be good parents. The message is, 'Be careful what you wish for. There could be a false light, and we don't want you to get hurt'."

After an extended break from recording, Los Lonely Boys are making a triumphant return with Resurrection. Rejuvenated and more cosmically attuned than ever before, the album rekindles the sonic fire that bonds the Los Lonely Boys brotherhood, while also paying respects to Texas legends like Stevie Ray Vaughan and Freddy Fender, among others. The album was recorded at guitarist/vocalist Henry Garza's home studio in St. Angelo, TX, and El Paso's Sonic Ranch (Fiona Apple, Bon Iver, Snarky Puppy etc), and mixed live in Chicago by Chris Gelin at Opus Audio Labs.

This year Los Lonely Boys will also celebrate the 20th Anniversary of their self-titled debut, which reached double-platinum status and yielded the gold-certified, generational smash "Heaven," which earned them a GRAMMY Award for Best Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal and performance on the awards telecast. The brothers' follow-up Sacred bowed at #2 on the Billboard 200, paving the way for fan favorites Forgiven, Rockpango, and Revelation. Along the way, Los Lonely Boys collaborated with legends such as Santana, Willie Nelson, and Dr. John.

Even as they've been away from the studio, Los Lonely Boys have continued to tour tirelessly for decades, and this year they've hit the road again for an extensive, months-long run across the US. They will also perform on select shows alongside long time friends Los Lobos.

RESURRECTION TRACKLISTING

1. Wish You Would

2. I Let You Think That You Do

3. Dance With Me

4. Send More Love

5. Natural Thing

6. Can't Get No Love

7. See Your Face

8. Painted Memories

9. Hooked On You

10. Bloodwater

LOS LONELY BOYS TOUR

May 25 Parker AZ Bluewater Resort and Casino

May 31 Lewiston NY (Buffalo) Artpark

June 1 Pittsburgh PA Three Rivers Festival

June 7 Waco TX Brazos Nights @ Indian Spring Park

June 20 Oshkosh WI Waterfront Series

June 21 New Buffalo MI Four Winds Casino

June 22 St Charles IL Arcada Theatre

June 23 Cleveland OH Cain Park

June 26 Hadden Heights NJ Sundown Music Series

June 27 Rochester NY Midtown Stage

June 28 Jim Thorpe PA Penn's Peak

June 29 Lynn MA Lynn Auditorium

July 7 San Rafael CA Marin County Fair

Aug 2 Paso Robles CA Vina Robles w/Los Lobos

Aug 3 Indio CA Fantasy Springs CA w/Los Lobos

Aug 4 San Diego CA Rady Shell w/Los Lobos

Aug 8 Ojai CA Libby Bowl

Aug 9 Sacramento CA The Backyard at Rock and Brews w/Los Lobos

Aug 10 Coarsegold CA Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino w/Los Lobos

Aug 11 Saratoga CA Mt. Winery w/Los Lobos

Aug 16 Fort Hall ID Shoshone Bannock Casino w/Los Lobos

Aug 18 Ridgefield WA Ilani Casino w/Los Lobos

Aug 23 Fort Worth TX Billy Bobs

Aug 24 Hobbs NM Festival

Sept 7 Greensboro NC North Carolina Folk Festival

Oct. 7 Franklin TN Franklin Theater

Oct. 19 San Carlos AZ Apache Gold Casino

Nov 1 Las Vegas NV Silverton Casino

Nov 2 Ontario CA Toyota Arena w/Los Lobos, Ozomatli, and War

Related Stories

News > Los Lonely Boys