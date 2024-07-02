Los Lonely Boys Share New Single From First Album in 11 Years

(Shore Fire Media) Los Lonely Boys unveiled their latest single, "See Your Face," marking the second release from their upcoming album, Resurrection, out August 2nd via BMG. "See Your Face" captures the band's signature sound while showcasing their growth following an extended hiatus from the studio with its palm-muted guitar rhythm accented by congas and maracas. Jojo Garza spoke to the song's meaning saying, "It's about missing someone who was in your life who has transitioned from this earth or just onto a different path, you want to see this person's face again." The track, alongside Resurrection, reaffirms their resurgence and solidifies their status as one of the most influential Texican Rock 'n' Roll bands of all time. Continuing from their lead single "Wish You Would," which blends breezy guitar riffs with profound insight, "See Your Face" underscores Los Lonely Boys' triumphant return. Revitalized and spiritually aligned, the album reignites the musical passion that unites the band of brothers, paying homage to Texas icons and their own legendary sound.
Resurrection was recorded at guitarist/vocalist Henry Garza's home studio in St. Angelo, TX, and El Paso's Sonic Ranch (Fiona Apple, Bon Iver, Snarky Puppy etc). The album was mixed live in Chicago by Chris Gelin at Opus Audio Labs.
This year Los Lonely Boys will also celebrate the 20th Anniversary of their self-titled debut, which reached double-platinum status and yielded the gold-certified, generational smash "Heaven," earning them a GRAMMY Award for Best Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal and performance on the awards telecast. The brothers' follow-up Sacred bowed at #2 on the Billboard 200, paving the way for fan favorites Forgiven, Rockpango, and Revelation. Along the way, Los Lonely Boys have collaborated with legends such as Santana, Willie Nelson, and Dr. John, and performed everywhere from The World Series to a recent tour with The Who.
Even as they've been away from the studio, Los Lonely Boys have continued to tour tirelessly for decades, and this year they've hit the road again for an extensive, months-long run across the US. They will also perform on select shows alongside long time friends Los Lobos.
RESURRECTION TRACKLISTING
1. Wish You Would
2. I Let You Think That You Do
3. Dance With Me
4. Send More Love
5. Natural Thing
6. Can't Get No Love
7. See Your Face
8. Painted Memories
9. Hooked On You
10. Bloodwater
LOS LONELY BOYS TOUR
May 25 Parker AZ Bluewater Resort and Casino
May 31 Lewiston NY (Buffalo) Artpark
June 1 Pittsburgh PA Three Rivers Festival
June 7 Waco TX Brazos Nights @ Indian Spring Park
June 20 Oshkosh WI Waterfront Series
June 21 New Buffalo MI Four Winds Casino
June 22 St Charles IL Arcada Theatre
June 23 Cleveland OH Cain Park
June 26 Hadden Heights NJ Sundown Music Series
June 27 Rochester NY Midtown Stage
June 28 Jim Thorpe PA Penn's Peak
June 29 Lynn MA Lynn Auditorium
July 7 San Rafael CA Marin County Fair
Aug 2 Paso Robles CA Vina Robles w/Los Lobos
Aug 3 Indio CA Fantasy Springs CA w/Los Lobos
Aug 4 San Diego CA Rady Shell w/Los Lobos
Aug 8 Ojai CA Libby Bowl
Aug 9 Sacramento CA The Backyard at Rock and Brews w/Los Lobos
Aug 10 Coarsegold CA Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino w/Los Lobos
Aug 11 Saratoga CA Mt. Winery w/Los Lobos
Aug 16 Fort Hall ID Shoshone Bannock Casino w/Los Lobos
Aug 18 Ridgefield WA Ilani Casino w/Los Lobos
Aug 23 Fort Worth TX Billy Bobs
Aug 24 Hobbs NM Festival
Sept 7 Greensboro NC North Carolina Folk Festival
Oct. 7 Franklin TN Franklin Theater
Oct. 19 San Carlos AZ Apache Gold Casino
Nov 1 Las Vegas NV Silverton Casino
Nov 2 Ontario CA Toyota Arena w/Los Lobos, Ozomatli, and War
Los Lonely Boys Announce First New Album in 11 Years 'Resurrection'
Billy Morrison, Ozzy Osbourne and Steve Stevens' Take 'Crack Cocaine' To No. 1- Win Metallica Mexico City Trip With Seven Of Your Friends- more
AC/DC Back On U.S. Charts With Two Classic Songs- Guns N' Roses Star Shares Solo Single- Pearl Jam Cancel More Shows- more
Tim McGraw Wraps His Sold-Out ‘Standing Room Only’ Tour- Nashville Icon Rob McNelley Shares New Single 'Right Back To You' more
The Blues: Ladies Edition - Sue Foley, Bex Marshall and more
Battle of the Band: Burrito Brothers
Sites and Sounds: The Mountain USA Music Festival Coming to Gatlinburg, Tennessee
Live: The Pixies and Modest Mouse Rock Chicago
Caught In The Act: New Kids on the Block Live 2024
Win Metallica Mexico City Trip With Seven Of Your Friends
Iron Maiden Legend Paul Di'Anno Teases Depeche Mode Cover
Caleb Hyles Recruits Thousand Foot Krutch's Teerawk For 'UNPARALYZED'
Billy Morrison, Ozzy Osbourne and Steve Stevens' Take 'Crack Cocaine' To No. 1
Coldplay Premiere 'feelslikeimfallinginlove' Video
America to Release Never-Before-Heard Recordings from Live From The Hollywood Bowl 1975
Los Lonely Boys Share New Single From First Album in 11 Years