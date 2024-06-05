Tech N9ne Announces 'COSM (Class Of Strange Music)'

(IM) Tech N9ne has officially announced the next offering from his popular "Tech N9ne Collabos" series entitled COSM (CLASS OF STRANGE MUSIC) out everywhere on July 12.Tech also recently served up a hard-hitting new single & video "Drippy Drop" feat. Skatterman and Snug Brim just ahead of the album announcement and pre-order.

A true KC affair, "Drippy Drop" reunites Tech with his fellow lyrical marauders Skatter & Snug as they rekindle the chemistry shared on previous collaborations and seminal Strange Music anthems such as "Riot Maker" from the gold-certified classic Everready (The Religion), "That Box" from the Collabos staple Misery Loves Kompany, and "Twerk" from the Strictly Strange 2008 Tour CD, among others.

Now, this particularly raunchy and raucous record hinges on a beat that pops like a leaky faucet tightened up by a splashy hook. It shows yet another side of Tech's artistry! Plus, the visual perfectly projects this vibe on screen.

Tech continues to break boundaries without compromise. Heavy-metal trailblazers Falling In Reverse recently tapped him and Alex Terrible of Slaughter To Prevail for the explosive "Ronald." Beyond stacking up 12 million-plus Spotify streams, Tech turned up on stage during Falling In Reverse's headlining set at Welcome To Rockville in Jacksonville, FL in front of over 55,000 fans for the single's live debut. He left the stage in flames by delivering his standout verse with vicious vitality.

Next up, Tech will hit the road with Falling In Reverse on The Popular Monstour II, rolling through arenas and amphitheaters coast-to-coast this summer.

Related Stories

Falling In Reverse Announce 'Popular Monster' Album With 'Ronald' Video

Hollywood Undead And Tech N9ne Announce Hollywood & N9ne Tour

News > Tech N9ne