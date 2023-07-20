Hollywood Undead And Tech N9ne Announce Hollywood & N9ne Tour

(BMG) Tech N9ne will be joining forces with Hollywood Undead to co-headline the "Hollywood & N9ne Tour" across North America this fall. It stands out as the first full jaunt by these two genre-busting outlier forces, yet it continues a collaboration that began with the fan favorite "IDOL" in 2020.
Buzzing rap phenomenon King Iso serves as the special guest with other surprise acts to be revealed soon. "Hollywood & N9ne '' launches October 16 and visits major markets coast-to-coast. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Friday, July 21 at 10am local time.
About the tour, Tech comments, "I'M SUPER EXCITED FOR THIS UPCOMING FALL TOUR WITH HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD AND KING ISO! A TIME TO KILL INDEED!"
"We've been fans of Tech N9ne since way back when," says Hollywood Undead's Charlie Scene.
Thus far, "IDOL" has posted up a staggering 24M Spotify streams, illuminating the excitement around their clash of talents. The band's Johnny Three Tears adds, "Collaborating with Tech in 2020 was an unreal experience, we know touring with him will be f***ing awesome."
Tech N9ne is red hot off the biggest hit of his career, "Face Off" [feat. Joey Cool, King Iso, & Dwayne Johnson]. The latter has posted up over half-a-billion streams and ignited unparalleled viral impact. Now, Tech is on the eve of dropping his anxiously awaited new full-length album, BLISS, on July 28.
"Hollywood & N9ne" Tour Dates
10/16 Chesterfield, MO The Factory
10/17 La Vista, NE The Astro
10/18 Chicago, IL Radius
10/19 East Moline, IL The Rust Belt
10/21 Denver, CO The Fillmore
10/23 Grand Junction, CO Grand Junction Convention Center
10/24 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex
10/26 Riverside, CA Riverside Municipal Auditorium
10/27 Las Vegas, NV Virgin Theater
10/28 Tempe, AZ The Marquee
10/29 Albuquerque, NM Revel
10/31 Dallas, TX The Factory Deep Ellum
11/1 Tulsa, OK Tulsa Theater
11/3 Milwaukee, WI Eagles Ballroom
11/4 Grand Rapids, MI GLC Live at 20 Monroe
11/5 Royal Oak, MI Royal Oak Music Theater
11/6 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre
11/8 New York, NY Terminal 5
11/9 Worcester, MA The Palladium
11/10 Stroudsburg, PA Sherman Theater
11/11 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE
11/12 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore
11/14 Atlanta, GA The Tabernacle
11/15 Tampa, FL Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
11/17 Newport, KY MegaCorp Pavilion
11/18 Columbus, OH KEMBA! Live
11/19 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works
