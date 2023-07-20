Hollywood Undead And Tech N9ne Announce Hollywood & N9ne Tour

(BMG) Tech N9ne will be joining forces with Hollywood Undead to co-headline the "Hollywood & N9ne Tour" across North America this fall. It stands out as the first full jaunt by these two genre-busting outlier forces, yet it continues a collaboration that began with the fan favorite "IDOL" in 2020.

Buzzing rap phenomenon King Iso serves as the special guest with other surprise acts to be revealed soon. "Hollywood & N9ne '' launches October 16 and visits major markets coast-to-coast. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Friday, July 21 at 10am local time.



About the tour, Tech comments, "I'M SUPER EXCITED FOR THIS UPCOMING FALL TOUR WITH HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD AND KING ISO! A TIME TO KILL INDEED!"



"We've been fans of Tech N9ne since way back when," says Hollywood Undead's Charlie Scene.



Thus far, "IDOL" has posted up a staggering 24M Spotify streams, illuminating the excitement around their clash of talents. The band's Johnny Three Tears adds, "Collaborating with Tech in 2020 was an unreal experience, we know touring with him will be f***ing awesome."



Tech N9ne is red hot off the biggest hit of his career, "Face Off" [feat. Joey Cool, King Iso, & Dwayne Johnson]. The latter has posted up over half-a-billion streams and ignited unparalleled viral impact. Now, Tech is on the eve of dropping his anxiously awaited new full-length album, BLISS, on July 28.

"Hollywood & N9ne" Tour Dates

10/16 Chesterfield, MO The Factory

10/17 La Vista, NE The Astro

10/18 Chicago, IL Radius

10/19 East Moline, IL The Rust Belt

10/21 Denver, CO The Fillmore

10/23 Grand Junction, CO Grand Junction Convention Center

10/24 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

10/26 Riverside, CA Riverside Municipal Auditorium

10/27 Las Vegas, NV Virgin Theater

10/28 Tempe, AZ The Marquee

10/29 Albuquerque, NM Revel

10/31 Dallas, TX The Factory Deep Ellum

11/1 Tulsa, OK Tulsa Theater

11/3 Milwaukee, WI Eagles Ballroom

11/4 Grand Rapids, MI GLC Live at 20 Monroe

11/5 Royal Oak, MI Royal Oak Music Theater

11/6 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre

11/8 New York, NY Terminal 5

11/9 Worcester, MA The Palladium

11/10 Stroudsburg, PA Sherman Theater

11/11 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

11/12 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore

11/14 Atlanta, GA The Tabernacle

11/15 Tampa, FL Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

11/17 Newport, KY MegaCorp Pavilion

11/18 Columbus, OH KEMBA! Live

11/19 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works

