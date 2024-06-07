Bon Jovi Streams New Album 'Forever'

(fcc) Bon Jovi, Grammy Award-winning, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band, and one of history's most iconic acts, releases their 16th studio album, Forever, out now via Island Records. "This record is a return to joy. From the writing, through the recording process, this is turn up the volume, feel good Bon Jovi," said Jon Bon Jovi.
In conjunction with this year's 66th annual Grammy Awards, Jon Bon Jovi was named 2024 MusiCares Person Of The Year and was honored with an all-star tribute concert at the L.A. Convention Center featuring Bruce Springsteen, Shania Twain, Melissa Etheridge, Sammy Hagar, Jason Isbell, Jelly Roll, Pat Monahan of Train, and many others.
Additionally, in honor of BON JOVI's 40th anniversary year, the band released a career-spanning four-part docu-series on HULU, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, which was directed by Gotham Chopra and premiered at SXSW.
