From Ashes To New Share 'Live Before I'm Dead (Hours)'

From Ashes To New have shared their new song "Live Before I'm Dead (Hours)", which is one of the track included on their just released deluxe version of their chart topping album, "BLACKOUT".
"Live Before I'm Dead (Hours)" was co-produced by vocalist Matt Brandyberry, longtime collaborators and producers Grant McFarland and Carson Slovak, and musician/producer Jonathan Gering (The Devil Wears Prada, A Day To Remember, Papa Roach).
The song is one of the six bonus tracks featured on BLACKOUT (DELUXE) along with an acoustic version of their Top 10 single "Hate Me Too"; a Sullivan King remix of their Top 5-charting single "Nightmare"; and guest features from Aaron Pauley of Of Mice & Men, Yelawolf, and Chrissy Costanza from Against The Current, who is featured on their current Top 5 Billboard Mainstream Rock radio single "Barely Breathing," at #5 and rising.
