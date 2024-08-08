From Ashes To New Share 'Monster In Me' Lyric Video

(SRO) Alt-metal outfit From Ashes To New have rolled out a lyric video for the thunderous "Monster In Me" featuring rapper Yelawolf, one of the six bonus tracks featured on the deluxe version of their #1-charting 2023 album, Blackout.

Blackout (Deluxe) was released in June via Better Noise Music and includes additional guest features from Aaron Pauley of Of Mice & Men, Matty Mullins of Memphis Mayfire and Chrissy Costanza from Against The Current, who is featured on FROM ASHES TO NEW's #2 charting Active Rock radio single "Barely Breathing."

Following several sold-out shows supporting BLACKOUT earlier this year, FROM ASHES TO NEW will continue to bring their "melodic, emotive and undeniably powerful" (mxdwn) blend of hard rock, hip-hop, electronic, and alternative music to audiences across the U.S. this fall. The band will join Nothing More and Set It off along with Post Profit from September 3 to 24 before breaking off on a co-bill with Set It Off from September 21 to November 2 with special guests New Years Day and If Not For Me.

