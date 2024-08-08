(SRO) Alt-metal outfit From Ashes To New have rolled out a lyric video for the thunderous "Monster In Me" featuring rapper Yelawolf, one of the six bonus tracks featured on the deluxe version of their #1-charting 2023 album, Blackout.
Blackout (Deluxe) was released in June via Better Noise Music and includes additional guest features from Aaron Pauley of Of Mice & Men, Matty Mullins of Memphis Mayfire and Chrissy Costanza from Against The Current, who is featured on FROM ASHES TO NEW's #2 charting Active Rock radio single "Barely Breathing."
Following several sold-out shows supporting BLACKOUT earlier this year, FROM ASHES TO NEW will continue to bring their "melodic, emotive and undeniably powerful" (mxdwn) blend of hard rock, hip-hop, electronic, and alternative music to audiences across the U.S. this fall. The band will join Nothing More and Set It off along with Post Profit from September 3 to 24 before breaking off on a co-bill with Set It Off from September 21 to November 2 with special guests New Years Day and If Not For Me.
Hillhaven Stream 'Sycophants' Video
Ice Nine Kills and From Ashes To New Offshoot Hillhaven Reveal 'Gaps'
From Ashes To New Share 'Live Before I'm Dead (Hours)'
AC/DC- Motion City Soundtrack End 10 Year Absence With 'Stop Talking'- Paul McCartney And Wings: One Hand Clapping, Rare Documentary Hitting Movie Theaters- more
Journey Cancels Fall Tour With Cheap Trick- Slipknot Party Like It's 1999 With Here Comes The Pain Tour Launch- more
The Oak Ridge Boys Release Music Video For 'Elvira' For The First Time Ever- Watch Ashley McBryde Perform 'The Devil I Know' On 'GMA'- more
Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar's Best Of All Worlds Tour Hits Chicago
Lollapalooza 2024 - Day Four Report
Lollapalooza 2024 - Day Three Report
Lollapalooza 2024 - Day Two Report
Lollapalooza 2024 - Day One Report
AC/DC Announce Final Batch Of Special 50th Annivesary Reissues
Snow Patrol Stream New Single 'All'
From Ashes To New Share 'Monster In Me' Lyric Video
Grateful Dead's Mickey Hart Expands Art Auction
Motion City Soundtrack End 10 Year Absence With 'Stop Talking'
Paul McCartney And Wings: One Hand Clapping, Rare Documentary Hitting Movie Theaters
Cursive's Tim Kashner Directs Campy, Gory Video For 'Imposturing'
Gilbert O'Sullivan Revisits 'Alone Again (Naturally)' For 'Songbook'