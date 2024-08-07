Hillhaven Stream 'Sycophants' Video

(Atom Splitter) Earlier this year, members of Ice Nine Kills and From Ashes to New formed a brand new band called Hillhaven. Today, they have shared the official video for their fourth single "Sycophants."

It follows the buzzy prior singles "Damned to Dream," "The God You Think You Are," and "GAPS." "I think this might be the one we've all been most excited about, especially after shooting the video," says singer Chris Kelly. "It kind of felt like we were all getting a little peek at what a Hillhaven show might actually look like and, honestly, it doesn't get any less fun to watch, which I've done more times than I care to admit. There's an energy and charisma to this song that makes you wanna let loose and that's exactly what we did on set; one of those 'core-memory' type moments for us. Is party moshing a thing? Because it might have to be now."

The Hillhaven lineup is comprised of the aforementioned Kelly (Alustrium, ex-Galactic Empire, and who is rumored to play for Babymetal's band) on vocals, as well as From Ashes to New's Maty Madiro on drums; Ice Nine Kills' Ricky Armellino on guitars; live From Ashes to New member Jimmy Bennett on guitars; and bassist Jaime GoWell.

Related Stories

Singled Out: Hillhaven's Gaps

Ice Nine Kills and From Ashes To New Offshoot Hillhaven Reveal 'Gaps'

Ice Nine Kills and From Ashes to New Stars 'Damned To Dream' With New Group Hillhaven

News > Hillhaven