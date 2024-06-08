Jon Bon Jovi has shared that he is unlikely to be able to tour to support Bon Jovi's new album, "Forever", because he is still recovering from the vocal cord medialization procedure that he underwent last year.
The vocalist told The Guardian, "It's a work in progress. There's no miracle. I just wish there was a f***ing light switch. I'm more than capable of singing again. The bar is now: can I do two and a half hours a night, four nights a week? The answer is no."
The band's 16th studio album was released on Friday (June 7th). Jon said of the effort, "This record is a return to joy. From the writing, through the recording process, this is turn up the volume, feel good Bon Jovi".
Bon Jovi Streams New Album 'Forever'
Bon Jovi Share New Song 'Living Proof'
Richie Sambora Reacts To Thank you, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story Documentary
Richie Sambora Returns With 'I Pray', The First Of Four New Songs
Nickelback, Blink-182, Van Halen Crowned America's Ultimate Dad Rock Bands- Jon Bon Jovi Not Able To Tour To Support New Album- more
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Led Zeppelin Classic- The Offspring Share First Song From New Album SUPERCHARGED- more
Ian Munsick Celebrates Red Rocks Debut- Post Malone And Blake Shelton Surprise CMA Fest With 'Pour Me A Drink'- George Strait- more
Hot In The City: Meet Ozzy Osbourne at Mad Monster Party Arizona 2024
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Florida's Adventure Coast is Ready for Scallops!
Deep Inside the Blues: Photographs and Interviews by Margo Cooper
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Sammy Hagar Opens Sammy's Island at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Austria Wants to Know 'What's Your Sign?'
Nickelback, Blink-182, Van Halen Crowned America's Ultimate Dad Rock Bands
Jon Bon Jovi Not Able To Tour To Support New Album
80s Totally Tubular Festival Reveal Lineup Change
Stick To Your Guns Release Invisible Rain EP
Fireball Ministry's 'Their Rock Is Not Our Rock' Going Vinyl
Haken Guitarist Richard Henshall Streams New Video
downcast Share 'raincheck' Video To Announce WTF HAPPENED EP
Singled Out: Patti Spadaro Band's Glass Shatters