Jon Bon Jovi Not Able To Tour To Support New Album

06-08-2024
Jon Bon Jovi has shared that he is unlikely to be able to tour to support Bon Jovi's new album, "Forever", because he is still recovering from the vocal cord medialization procedure that he underwent last year.

The vocalist told The Guardian, "It's a work in progress. There's no miracle. I just wish there was a f***ing light switch. I'm more than capable of singing again. The bar is now: can I do two and a half hours a night, four nights a week? The answer is no."

The band's 16th studio album was released on Friday (June 7th). Jon said of the effort, "This record is a return to joy. From the writing, through the recording process, this is turn up the volume, feel good Bon Jovi".

