Kill The Fall Unleash New Song 'Excess Of Failure'

(For The Win Media) Raymon Terry has left an indelible mark on the punk music scene, notably with his band Kill The Fall. The trio is proud to announce their brand new single "Excess of Failure."

Born and bred in Cleveland, Ohio, Raymon's musical journey began in 1998 when he founded his first punk band, Allergic To Whores (a commentary on capitalism, not misogyny) and embarked on tours across the country alongside influential acts like Against Me, Against All Authority, AFI, Casualties, My Chemical Romance, Murder City Devils, Misfits, New Bomb Turks, Unseen, and more. They even graced the stage for three weeks at the renowned Warped Tour.

In 2002, the first chapter of Raymon Terry's musical legacy came to a close, but his passion for creating raw and powerful punk music didn't wane. In 2005, he formed Kill The Fall, a band that would carry the torch forward.

Throughout their journey, Kill The Fall shared stages with notable bands such as Planes Mistaken for Stars, Hot Water Music, Sparta, Rise Against, Torche, and Vendetta Red. Raymon Terry, along with bandmates Dustin Hamilton on drums and Spiro Sintsirmas on bass, brought their signature raw energy and passion to every performance.

Beyond the stage, Raymon Terry is not only a musical force but also a Jiu Jitsu Brown Belt under Dante Leon. As an extension of his commitment to personal growth and physical well-being, Raymon is the proud owner of RTSC Training Center, a gym that reflects his dedication to a holistic approach to life.

Raymon Terry and Kill The Fall's journey is a testament to the enduring spirit of punk rock, blending the aggression of music with the discipline of martial arts and a commitment to growth.

