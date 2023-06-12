Static-X, Sevendust and Dope Announce The Machine Killer Tour

(PFA) A tour reunion that is over two decades in the making will return this Fall. In 1999, metal legends Sevendust, Static-X, & DOPE were each exploding onto the scene, while pairing up to create one of the most memorable tours of the year. Fast forward to 2023 and this incredible tour package is primed to deliver a super-charged evening of unforgettable music for newfound and lifelong fans of this resurging genre.

The Machine Killer Tour co-headlined by Static-X & Sevendust is named after the GOLD certified sophomore album Machine by Static-X and their recently acclaimed Rise Of The Machine tour, along with the upcoming fourteenth studio album from Sevendust, Truth Killer. The 21-city tour will kick off on October 6th in Houston, TX. Along the way, the tour will make stops in the Sevendust hometown of Atlanta, GA (October 10), Detroit, MI (October 17), Kansas City, MO (October 23) and others before wrapping up in the Static-X hometown of Los Angeles, CA (November 1). Rockers DOPE (who also participated in the 1999 tour) and newcomers Lines of Loyalty will act as support for The Machine Killer Tour. The public on sale is Friday, June 16th.

"We are excited to bring the fans an even bigger and better show than the last one" says Xer0. "We are already building the new production elements and we intend to blow the roofs off of these venues each night."

"We can't wait to hit the road with our friends in Static-X and DOPE. It has been 24 years since the last time we have shared a stage with those guys. We can't wait to do it again this Fall and to bring together all of our family members together in one place," explains Lajon Witherspoon.

"We are beyond thrilled to be touring with Sevendust again" says Tony Campos. "They bring one hell of a show each and every night, so this tour is going to be one for the ages."

"We're excited to join our friends in Static-X and Dope who we share much history with on tour," add Clint Lowery. "I have no doubt that this will be an extremely entertaining and high production run. The bands and the fans have much to look forward to on this one. Do not miss out!"

October 6 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

October 7 - Dallas, TX - The Factory Deep Ellum

October 8 - Little Rock AK - The Hall

October 10 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle

October 11 - Murfreesboro, TN - Outside at Hop Springs

October 13 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall

October 14 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

October 15 - Lancaster, PA - Freedom Hall

October 17 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

October 18 - Ft. Wayne, IN - The Clyde

October 19 - Gary, IN - The Hard Rock

October 20 - Clive, IA - Horizon Event Center

October 22 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

October 23 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

October 24 - Tulsa, OK - The Tulsa Theatre

October 26 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore Auditorium

October 27 - Albuquerque, NM - REVEL

October 28 - El Paso, TX - Speaking Rock

October 30 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

October 31 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

November 1 - Los Angeles - The Wiltern

