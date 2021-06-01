Slipknot Announce Knotfest Roadshow With Killswitch Engage, More

Slipknot has announced that they will be returning to the road this fall with the launch of the 2021 Knotfest Roadshow tour that will feature support from Killswitch Engage, Fever 333 and Code Orange.

The band will be kicking things off with the launch of Knotfest Iowa in the band's hometown Des Moines on September 25th and the tour will be launched a few nights later in Tinley Park, IL at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

Frontman Corey Taylor had this to say, "With the world opening up, it's time to get excited about LIFE again. To get back to LIFE again. This tour is a long time coming and we hope you're as excited to see it as we are to play it. Stay safe, stay (sic) and we'll see you soon." See the dates below:

Knotfest Roadshow tour dates

09/25 - Des Moines, IA - National Balloon Classic Field (Knotfest Iowa)09/28 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre09/29 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater10/01 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center10/02 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre10/03 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater10/05 - Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amphitheater - Syracuse10/08 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center10/09 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre10/10 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center10/12 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion10/13 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live10/15 - Burgettstown, PA - S&T Bank Music Park10/17 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion10/19 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre10/20 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre10/22 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek10/23 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre10/24 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre10/26 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP10/28 - Del Valle, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater10/29 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (no Code Orange)10/30 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion11/01 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater11/02 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin

