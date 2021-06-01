Slipknot Announce Knotfest Roadshow With Killswitch Engage, More

Slipknot has announced that they will be returning to the road this fall with the launch of the 2021 Knotfest Roadshow tour that will feature support from Killswitch Engage, Fever 333 and Code Orange.
The band will be kicking things off with the launch of Knotfest Iowa in the band's hometown Des Moines on September 25th and the tour will be launched a few nights later in Tinley Park, IL at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.
Frontman Corey Taylor had this to say, "With the world opening up, it's time to get excited about LIFE again. To get back to LIFE again. This tour is a long time coming and we hope you're as excited to see it as we are to play it. Stay safe, stay (sic) and we'll see you soon." See the dates below:
