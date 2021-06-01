.

Slipknot Announce Knotfest Roadshow With Killswitch Engage, More

Keavin Wiggins | 06-01-2021

Slipknot tour poster

Slipknot has announced that they will be returning to the road this fall with the launch of the 2021 Knotfest Roadshow tour that will feature support from Killswitch Engage, Fever 333 and Code Orange.

The band will be kicking things off with the launch of Knotfest Iowa in the band's hometown Des Moines on September 25th and the tour will be launched a few nights later in Tinley Park, IL at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

Frontman Corey Taylor had this to say, "With the world opening up, it's time to get excited about LIFE again. To get back to LIFE again. This tour is a long time coming and we hope you're as excited to see it as we are to play it. Stay safe, stay (sic) and we'll see you soon." See the dates below:

Knotfest Roadshow tour dates


09/25 - Des Moines, IA - National Balloon Classic Field (Knotfest Iowa)
09/28 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
09/29 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater
10/01 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
10/02 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
10/03 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
10/05 - Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amphitheater - Syracuse
10/08 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
10/09 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre
10/10 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
10/12 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
10/13 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
10/15 - Burgettstown, PA - S&T Bank Music Park
10/17 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
10/19 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/20 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
10/22 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
10/23 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
10/24 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
10/26 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
10/28 - Del Valle, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
10/29 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (no Code Orange)
10/30 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
11/01 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
11/02 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin

