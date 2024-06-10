Pink Floyd Legend David Gilmour Adds Date To Luck and Strange Tour

() Due to overwhelming demand, Pink Floyd legend David Gilmour today announced an additional US live show in Los Angeles at the Intuit Dome on Friday, October 25th. Fans will need to sign up at davidgilmour.com for early access to tickets from 10am PT on Wednesday, June 12. The tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 14 at 10am PT.

The Intuit Dome show, along with three nights at the Hollywood Bowl and five nights at Madison Square Garden in New York City are Gilmour's first American shows in eight years and are in support of his new album 'Luck and Strange', to be released on September 6, 2024 on Sony Music.

The touring band will include David Gilmour on guitar & vocals; Guy Pratt, bass and background vocals; Greg Phillinganes, keyboards; Rob Gentry, Keyboards; Adam Betts, drums; Ben Worsley, guitar; Louise Marshall, background vocals; Hattie Webb, background vocals and Charley Webb, background vocals.

'Luck and Strange' was recorded over five months in Brighton and London and is Gilmour's first album of new material in nine years. The record was produced by David and Charlie Andrew, best known for his work with alt-J and Marika Hackman.

The majority of the album's lyrics have been composed by Polly Samson, Gilmour's co-writer and collaborator for the past thirty years. Samson says of the lyrical themes covered on 'Luck and Strange', "It's written from the point of view of being older; mortality is the constant." Gilmour elaborates, "We spent a load of time during and after lockdown talking about and thinking about those kind of things."

The album features eight new tracks along with a beautiful reworking of The Montgolfier Brothers' 'Between Two Points' and has artwork and photography by the renowned artist Anton Corbijn.

Musicians contributing to the record include Guy Pratt & Tom Herbert on bass, Adam Betts, Steve Gadd and Steve DiStanislao on drums, Rob Gentry & Roger Eno on keyboards with string and choral arrangements by Will Gardner. The title track also features the late Pink Floyd keyboard player Richard Wright, recorded in 2007 at a jam in a barn at David's house. Some contributions emerged from the live streams that Gilmour and family performed to a global audience during the lockdowns of 2020 and 2021; Romany Gilmour sings, plays the harp and appears on lead vocals on 'Between Two Points'. Gabriel Gilmour also sings backing vocals.

INTUIT DOME, LOS ANGELES, CA*

OCTOBER 25

HOLLYWOOD BOWL, LOS ANGELES, CA

OCTOBER 29, 30 & 31

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN, NEW YORK, NY

NOVEMBER 4, 5, 6, 9 & 10

Related Stories

Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Announces First U.S. Shows In Eight Years

David Gilmour Launching Royal Albert Hall Residency

Watch David Gilmour's 'The Piper's Call' Video

Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Reveals Song From First New Album In Nine Years

News > David Gilmour