Def Leppard Debuts New Single 'Just Like 73' Featuring Tom Morello

(The Oriel Company) Def Leppard unveil a brand-new standalone single entitled "Just Like 73" featuring Tom Morello today! The song arrives on 7" vinyl on August 2, 2024 and will be available in a special color variant only through the band's D2C store and in black at all retailers. Making a splash, BBC Radio 2 just world premiered the track as a "Global Exclusive" this morning.

"Just Like 73" notably marks the first collaboration between the iconic rock titans and the legendary guitarist, sonic innovator, and co-founder of Rage Against The Machine and Audioslave. The single revolves around a classic Def Leppard stomp fueled by a robust stadium-size beat, thick riffing, and a signature chant, "Rock with me, just like 73!" Meanwhile, a knockout gang vocal gives way to a signature fret-scorching solo from Morello. The instantly recognizable whammy bar wheezes as he shreds at lightspeed into one last head-nodding hook.

Of the collaboration Joe Elliott shares, "It encapsulates a time that burned deep into our DNA. We wanted to celebrate that very important and glorious time."

"When I saw David Bowie on TV between 1972 and 1973, everything I thought I knew about music went from black and white to vivid technicolor," Phil Collen adds. "Our song 'Just Like 73' represents that awakening."

"I had a blast rocking a solo on "Just Like 73," says Tom Morello. "I played 'Rock Of Ages' in my college cover band almost 40 years ago and here Def Leppard are still killing it in stadiums with a brand new tune that's one of their best."

Next up, Def Leppard will present a high-octane animated music video for "Just Like 73," premiering on June 20, 2024 at 16:00 BST. It features the band (and Morello) like you've never seen them before.

Def Leppard return to the road on a massive co-headline stadium tour with Journey next month. They will be joined by special guests Heart, Cheap Trick, and Steve Miller Band on select dates. This run kicks off on July 6 in St. Louis, MO at Busch Stadium, canvases the continent, and concludes on September 8 in Denver, CO at Coors Field.

Earlier this year, Def Leppard commemorated the 40th Anniversary of their iconic album Pyromania with a Deluxe Expanded Edition and full music and merchandise collection. It is available on 4-CD / Blu Ray Box, 1LP Half Speed Master, 2LP Black Vinyl, 2LP Coloured Vinyl (D2C Exclusive), 2CD and digitally.

TOUR DATES:

July 6 - St. Louis, MO (Busch Stadium)^

July 10 - Orlando, FL (Camping World Stadium)^

July 13 - Atlanta, GA (Truist Park)*

July 15 - Chicago, IL (Wrigley Field)*

July 18 - Detroit, MI (Comerica Park)*

July 20 - Nashville, TN (Nissan Stadium)*

July 23 - Philadelphia, PA (Citizens Bank Park)*

July 25 - Hershey, PA (Hersheypark Stadium)*

July 27 - Pittsburgh, PA (PNC Park)*

July 30 - Cleveland, OH (Progressive Field)+

August 2 - Toronto, ON (Rogers Centre)+

August 5 - Boston, MA (Fenway Park)+

August 7 - Flushing, NY (Citi Field)*

August 12 - Arlington, TX (Globe Life Field)*

August 14 - Houston, TX (Minute Maid Park)*

August 16 - San Antonio, TX (Alamodome)*

August 19 - Minneapolis, MN (Target Field)*

August 23 - Phoenix, AZ (Chase Field)*

August 25 - Los Angeles, CA (SoFi Stadium)*

August 28 - San Francisco, CA (Oracle Park)*

August 30 - San Diego, CA (Petco Park)*

September 4 - Seattle, WA (T-Mobile Park)^

September 8 - Denver, CO (Coors Field)^

+ with HEART

^ with CHEAP TRICK

* with STEVE MILLER BAND

