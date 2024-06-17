Lacuna Coil Part Ways With Diego Cavallotti

Lacuna Coil took to social media to share the news that they have decided to part ways with guitarist Diego Cavallotti as work on their next studio album gets under way.

The band shared, "As we step into a new cycle, writing and recording our next album, we are parting ways with Diego 'DD' Cavallotti. We thank him for the many unforgettable moments shared over the years and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavours.

"All future live plans remain unchanged and the new songs are taking form, we can't wait to share them with our fans." Diego joined the group in 2016, replacing Marcus Biazzi.

