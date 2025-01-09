Lacuna Coil Streaming 'Gravity' Video

Lacuna Coil have premiered the official video for their new single "Gravity." The song comes from their forthcoming album, "Sleepless Empire", which will arrive on Valentine's Day (February 14th).

The band had this to say about the track, Balance is so difficult to keep as we navigate through desperate times, feeling lost and gasping as we ask for help. How do we deal with tough times?

"Do we ask for a hand? Or do we isolate ourselves from everything else to recollect in our own misanthropic golden cage? I hope you will love 'Gravity' as much as we do and that it will make you reflect on the time we have left and how to use it wisely."

They said of the album, "Sleepless Empire captures, through our eyes, the chaos of a generation trapped in a digital world that never stops, where social media consumes identity and every day pushes us one step closer to becoming soulless zombies.

"We find ourselves in between, having witnessed a full analogic world and the modern one, confronting the evolution and searching for a true meaning of it all. Throughout every song, the journey is an undercurrent of rebellion, a desperate cry to reclaim oneself in an era that seems to have lost its sense of time and reality."

