Lacuna Coil Streaming 'Gravity' Video

Lacuna Coil have premiered the official video for their new single "Gravity." The song comes from their forthcoming album, "Sleepless Empire", which will arrive on Valentine's Day (February 14th).
The band had this to say about the track, Balance is so difficult to keep as we navigate through desperate times, feeling lost and gasping as we ask for help. How do we deal with tough times?
"Do we ask for a hand? Or do we isolate ourselves from everything else to recollect in our own misanthropic golden cage? I hope you will love 'Gravity' as much as we do and that it will make you reflect on the time we have left and how to use it wisely."
They said of the album, "Sleepless Empire captures, through our eyes, the chaos of a generation trapped in a digital world that never stops, where social media consumes identity and every day pushes us one step closer to becoming soulless zombies.
"We find ourselves in between, having witnessed a full analogic world and the modern one, confronting the evolution and searching for a true meaning of it all. Throughout every song, the journey is an undercurrent of rebellion, a desperate cry to reclaim oneself in an era that seems to have lost its sense of time and reality."
Lacuna Coil Part Ways With Diego Cavallotti
Lacuna Coil Team With Ash Costello For 'In The Mean Time'
Lacuna Coil Premiere Swamped XX Video
Lacuna Coil Announce New Album With Tight Rope XX Video
David Lee Roth Box Set Coming Next Month- Billy Joel and Rod Stewart To Rock Yankee Stadium- Watch Silverstein's 'Don't Let Me Get Too Low' Video- MORE
Former Mushroomhead Frontman Jeffrey Nothing Battling Cancer- Luke Combs, Megadeth, QOTSA Highlight 2025 Bonnaroo Lineup- more
Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Lynyrd Skynyrd, More To Rock Field & Stream Music Fest- Jon Pardi, Cody Jinks and Midland To Headline Lone Star Smokeout-- more
Lil Baby Recruits Rod Wave and Rylo Rodriguez For 'By Myself' Video- Halsey and Benson Boone Lead Sips & Sounds Music Festival Lineup- more
Sites and Sounds: Music Adds to Your Caribbean Fun in Sint Maarten - Saint Martin
The Blues: Ollee Owens- Kenny 'Blues Boss' Wayne- more
Burton Cummings Releases New Album and Embarks on 60th Anniversary Hits Tour
Lacuna Coil Streaming 'Gravity' Video
Robin McAuley Shares 'Soulbound' Title Track
Heaven Share Song From First New Album In Seven Years
Neal Francis Shares New Power Pop Song 'What's Left Of Me'
L.S. Dunes Deliver 'Violet' Video
Ellis Mano Band Says 'Count Me In' With New Video
Billy Joel and Rod Stewart To Rock Yankee Stadium
Watch Silverstein's 'Don't Let Me Get Too Low' Video