FEVER 333 Stream 'New West Order' Video

(BPM) Grammy nominated rock band, FEVER 333, led by Jason Aalon Butler have released a powerful new song and music video for "New West Order" out today via 333 Wreckords Crew / Century Media Records. Bursting with fervor and intensity the band is known for, "New World Order" also proudly displays West Coast hip-hop influences, which have been an integral part of Butler's identity, growing up in Inglewood, CA and forming the band there in 2017.

"There is an intersectional hot bed where the hood and hardcore meet," explains Butler on the new song. "For pimp's and punks alike to enjoy and celebrate their taboos.

"This intersection is beautifully represented in Los Angeles and "New West Order" is an unapologetic exploration of my experience as a social variable growing up in LA that I think the world should also have the privilege of being exposed to.

"It is also the beginning of west coast gangster rock as a genre and a culture. The beauty in disparity and these nuanced diamonds forged from the pressures we experience in alternative commodities (of all types against the background of our status quo) and, particularly, people of color.

"I spent about six years talking about how I felt about these governmental/societal systems and imbalances; now I'm going to talk about why I feel this way and the experiences that shaped such ideologies."

