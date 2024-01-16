Enter Shikari Team With Jason Butler For 'Losing My Grip'

Enter Shikari have teamed up with Fever 333 frontman Jason Butler for a new collaborative single 'Losing My Grip', which follows the band's chart topped album "A Kiss For The Whole World".

Rou Reynolds had this to say, "We've known [Fever 333 lead singer] Jason for years now and have toured much of the world together. I think we always thought that it'd be great to collaborate on something when the right opportunity surfaced.

"This track certainly felt right. It required a thoughtful intensity, which Jason provides effortlessly in whatever he sets his mind to. We can't wait to take Fever 333 out on our UK and Europe tour, it's been too long since we shared a stage together.

"Losing My Grip oscillates between two of our favourite and foundational genre influences; Drum and Bass and hardcore punk.

"Lyrically, it's about the immense power that our species now wields, and the pressure and weight that that adds to our lives. We're the only species capable of destroying itself (and all others) completely and, increasingly, it appears as though we're only too willing. Losing My Grip is about the fight to stay sane whilst living in a deeply and dangerously flawed system."

Butler added, "I've always been a fan of Enter Shikari. Yes, them as a band, but moreover, them as people. Yes, what they do, but even more so how they do it. They are an entity in their own lane and I'm honoured to have had an opportunity to swerve in it for a second and very excited to be rockin' with them on this upcoming tour. WE ARE GODS."

