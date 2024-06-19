Mr. Big Change Things Up With 'Up To You' Video

Mr. Big have released a music video for their brand new single "Up On You," which is the second track that the band has shared from their forthcoming album, "Ten", that is set to be released on July 12th.

Frontman Eric Martin had this to say about the song, "Who says Rock & Roll has to be serious? Most of the videos that we've done over the years have had a bit of humor in it. In our live show, at the end of the set, we do this thing that we call 'The Switcheroo' where we change instruments.

"I'm on bass, Billy sings, Nick plays guitar and Paul rocks the drums... it's a lot of fun and the crowd goes wild. So the concept for the video was simple 'Do The Switcheroo and go bat sh*t crazy for a couple hours'."

He said of the new record, "This new album doesn't copy anything from the 9 previous studio records its all new stuff from scratch.. this is raw, unadulterated riff rock and blues with all the Mr. Big trimmings."

