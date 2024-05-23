Mr. Big Stream 'Good Luck Trying' Video

(FP) Mr. Big will release its tenth studio album, 'Ten', on Friday, July 12th featuring 11 new original tracks! The first single and accompanying video from 'Ten', "Good Luck Trying", is a loud, raw, '70s blues rocker that pulls influence from MR. BIG's earliest musical inspirations.
In a tribute to their late drummer Pat Torpey, Martin, Gilbert, and bassist Billy Sheehan have enlisted the exceptional talents of Nick D'Virgilio on drums for 'Ten', which was produced by Jay Ruston and Mr. Big.
In the midst of their final tour - The BIG Finish - Mr. Big, inspired by the legions of fans that shared in their goodbye over the past year, wanted to say a final farewell with the undertaking of a brand-new studio album. Culminating over three decades of musical partnership, Martin, Gilbert, and Sheehan, with the help of D'Virgilio, ignite their spark once more and take a new form with the forthcoming 'Ten'.
Eric Martin comments on 'Ten': "This new album doesn't copy anything from the 9 previous studio records its all new stuff from scratch.. this is raw, unadulterated riff rock and blues with all the Mr. Big trimmings."
Paul Gilbert explains the meaning behind the lyrics: "Overall, it's about being overwhelmed with life, and realizing that you won't win many of the battles, but still fighting to the end. And keeping a sense of humor about it by saying to anyone nearby, 'Wish me good luck trying!'"
