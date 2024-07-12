(Freeman Promotions) Today sees the release of 'Ten,' the new studio album from Mr. Big! To celebrate the release, the band shares a new single, "Right Outta Here," accompanied by a new visualizer video.
The album, available everywhere via Frontiers Music Srl, was produced by Jay Ruston and MR. BIG. In a tribute to their late drummer Pat Torpey, Eric Martin, Paul Gilbert, and bassist Billy Sheehan have enlisted the exceptional talents of Nick D'Virgilio on drums.
While in their final tour - The BIG Finish - MR. BIG, inspired by the legions of fans that shared in their goodbye over the past year, wanted to say a final farewell with the undertaking of a brand-new studio album. Culminating over three decades of musical partnership, Martin, Gilbert, and Sheehan, with the help of D'Virgilio, ignite their spark once more and take fresh form with the new album 'Ten'.
Eric Martin comments on 'Ten': "This new album doesn't copy anything from the 9 previous studio records it's all new stuff from scratch.. this is raw, unadulterated riff rock and blues with all the Mr. Big trimmings."
Mr. Big Change Things Up With 'Up To You' Video
Mr. Big Stream 'Good Luck Trying' Video
Fly To The Sun Releasing Album Featuring Members Of Kansas, Jeff Beck, Mr. Big And More
Mr. Big Announce Initial U.S. Dates For The BIG Finish Farewell Tour
Simple Plan Give Elton John's 'Can You Feel The Love Tonight' A Makeover- The Gaslight Anthem Expand 'History Books' Album- more
AC/DC Score Their First U.S. Diamond Single- The Zombies' Rod Argent Suffers Stroke and Retires From Touring- more
Hot In The City: Big Shows Coming To Phoenix Include Journey And Def Leppard, Judas Priest, Megadeth
The dB's - Stands for deciBels
Live: Brit Floyd Rocks Phoenix
Simple Plan Give Elton John's 'Can You Feel The Love Tonight' A Makeover
The Gaslight Anthem Expand 'History Books' Album
Young The Giant Share Unreleases Song From 'Mind Over Matter' Era
Mr. Big Mark Album Release With 'Right Outta Here' Visualizer
Joanne Shaw Taylor Shares Cover Of Free's 'Wishing Well'
OneRepublic Celebrating New Album With TV Appearances
A Killer's Confession Annonce New Album With 'Filth'
Northbound Deliver New Album 'Juniper'