Mr. Big Mark Album Release With 'Right Outta Here' Visualizer

(Freeman Promotions) Today sees the release of 'Ten,' the new studio album from Mr. Big! To celebrate the release, the band shares a new single, "Right Outta Here," accompanied by a new visualizer video.

The album, available everywhere via Frontiers Music Srl, was produced by Jay Ruston and MR. BIG. In a tribute to their late drummer Pat Torpey, Eric Martin, Paul Gilbert, and bassist Billy Sheehan have enlisted the exceptional talents of Nick D'Virgilio on drums.

While in their final tour - The BIG Finish - MR. BIG, inspired by the legions of fans that shared in their goodbye over the past year, wanted to say a final farewell with the undertaking of a brand-new studio album. Culminating over three decades of musical partnership, Martin, Gilbert, and Sheehan, with the help of D'Virgilio, ignite their spark once more and take fresh form with the new album 'Ten'.

Eric Martin comments on 'Ten': "This new album doesn't copy anything from the 9 previous studio records it's all new stuff from scratch.. this is raw, unadulterated riff rock and blues with all the Mr. Big trimmings."

