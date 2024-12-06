Adam Lambert Shares 'I Don't Care Much' Video

(fcc) After an overwhelmingly positive response to his live performance, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club has released a music video and single of GRAMMY Award nominee Adam Lambert singing John Kander and Fred Ebb's haunting ballad "I Don't Care Much" from the Tony Award-winning production, today.

The video was filmed on location at the Kit Kat Club at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street) in New York City and the single, released via The Orchard, is available now to stream on all platforms.

Adam Lambert said, "'I Don't Care Much' is a torch song dealing with indifference that comes at a point in the show where all hope and joy has been eclipsed by the presence of Nazi forces in Berlin."

In addition to Lambert and Cravalho, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club also stars two-time Tony Award winner and 2024 Tony Award nominee Bebe Neuwirth, Calvin Leon Smith as 'Clifford Bradshaw,' 2024 Tony Award nominee Steven Skybell as 'Herr Schultz;' Henry Gottfried as 'Ernst Ludwig,' and Michelle Aravena as 'Fritzie/Kost.'

The cast of Cabaret also includes Gabi Campo as 'Frenchie,' Ayla Ciccone-Burton as 'Helga,' Colin Cunliffe as 'Hans,' Kayla Jenerson as 'Rosie,' Marty Lauter as 'Victor,' Loren Lester as 'Herman/Max,' David Merino as 'Lulu,' Julian Ramos as 'Bobby,' MiMi Scardulla as 'Texas,' and Paige Smallwood. Swings include Maya Bowles, Hannah Florence, Pedro Garza, Christian Kidd, Corinne Munsch, Chloé Nadon-Enriquez, and Karl Skyler Urban.

