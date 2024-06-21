An Evening with the Squirrel Nut Zippers Christmas Caravan Tour Coming

(dmk) The swingin' seasonal sounds of the Squirrel Nut Zippers (SNZ) will be roaring into cities across the country as they present fans will the gift of their sensational and swaggering holiday shows. The iconic multi-platinum jazz rockers will be unwrapping their "An Evening with the Squirrel Nut Zippers Christmas Caravan Tour," featuring songs from their Christmas Caravan and Mardi Gras for Christmas albums, as well as other Zippers favorites, during a 15- date routing that will start on December 5 at East Greenwich, RI at the Odeum and culminate at the City Winery in St. Louis on December 22. Tickets will be available Friday, June 21 at 10 AM local time.

From heartwarming ballads to boisterous dance tunes, the band will conjure an atmosphere nestled somewhere between the wondrous lights of Christmas and the backroom din of a speakeasy during these wildly festive performances.

Inspired by 1920s jazz, klezmer and vaudeville, SNZ's endlessly curious and innovative leader Jimbo Mathus has concocted a sound truly unique and original. No other artist of his generation has embraced and synthesized eclectic influences in such a seamless, authentic manner. This unique blend is on full display with the Holiday Caravan show, which has increasingly grown in popularity, selling out venues throughout the United States.

The Platinum recording artists have sold over three million albums to-date with their watershed album, Hot (1996), making them a household name. Recorded in the heat of New Orleans, fueled by a smoldering mix of booze and a youthful hunger to unlock the secrets of old-world jazz, this pivotal release was just the beginning for the band.

Since then, SNZ has unveiled such hits as Beasts Of Burgundy (2018), which debuted at #4 on the Billboard Jazz Albums Chart, and Christmas Caravan (1998), which went on to sell a quarter of a million copies and reach #12 on the Billboard Holiday Albums chart.

Their most recent record Lost Songs of Doc Souchon debuted in late 2020. It featured 10 tracks - a combination of newly-penned Zippers songs, along with a few tunes from past times - and has received acclaim from fans and critics alike.

Official tour dates for "An Evening with the Squirrel Nut Zippers Christmas Caravan Tour," are as follows:

*Dates subject to change.

December 5 Odeum East Greenwich, RI

December 6 Symphony Space New York, NY

December 7 George Mason University Fairfax, VA

December 8 The Kate Old Saybrook, CT

December 10 World Café Live Philadelphia, PA

December 11 Ware Center Lancaster, PA

December 12 Cabot Theatre Beverly, MA

December 13 Newton Theater Newton, NJ

December 14 Reg Lenna Center Jamestown, NY

December 15 Jergels Pittsburgh, PA

December 18 Magic Bag Detroit, MI

December 19 Stoughton Opera House Stoughton, MA

December 20 Turner Ballroom Milwaukee, WI

December 21 Park West Chicago, IL

December 22 City Winery St. Louis, MO

