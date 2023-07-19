X and Squirrel Nut Zippers Announce Rescheduled Summer Tour Dates

Tour poster

(DMK) Iconic punk rock band, X, and Platinum-Selling Jazz Rockers, Squirrel Nut Zippers, have announced the postponed dates from the Summer 2023 tour.

Kicking off August 31 in New York and culminating September 9 in Pelham, TN, the routing will include six shows that were originally scheduled for earlier this summer.

X will continue to debut new music they've been working on for a future Fat Possum album release, along with fan favorites while the Squirrel Nut Zippers will perform hits from their extensive catalogue, including their watershed album, Hot (1996), Beasts Of Burgundy (2018), which debuted at #4 on the Billboard Jazz Albums Chart, and Christmas Caravan (1998), which went on to sell a quarter of a million copies and reach #12 on the Billboard Holiday Albums chart. They will also play songs from their most recent record Lost Songs of Doc Souchon debuted in late 2020. It featured 10 tracks - a combination of newly-penned Zippers songs, along with a few tunes from past times - and has received acclaim from fans and critics alike.



The official tour dates are as follows:



August 31 - New York, NY - The Palladium Times Square

September 01 - Glenside, PA - The Keswick Theatre

September 02 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur

September 05 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

September 07 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre

September 09 - Pelham, TN - The Caverns

