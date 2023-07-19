X and Squirrel Nut Zippers Announce Rescheduled Summer Tour Dates

(DMK) Iconic punk rock band, X, and Platinum-Selling Jazz Rockers, Squirrel Nut Zippers, have announced the postponed dates from the Summer 2023 tour.
Kicking off August 31 in New York and culminating September 9 in Pelham, TN, the routing will include six shows that were originally scheduled for earlier this summer.
X will continue to debut new music they've been working on for a future Fat Possum album release, along with fan favorites while the Squirrel Nut Zippers will perform hits from their extensive catalogue, including their watershed album, Hot (1996), Beasts Of Burgundy (2018), which debuted at #4 on the Billboard Jazz Albums Chart, and Christmas Caravan (1998), which went on to sell a quarter of a million copies and reach #12 on the Billboard Holiday Albums chart. They will also play songs from their most recent record Lost Songs of Doc Souchon debuted in late 2020. It featured 10 tracks - a combination of newly-penned Zippers songs, along with a few tunes from past times - and has received acclaim from fans and critics alike.
The official tour dates are as follows:
August 31 - New York, NY - The Palladium Times Square
September 01 - Glenside, PA - The Keswick Theatre
September 02 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur
September 05 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
September 07 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre
September 09 - Pelham, TN - The Caverns
Saliva Recruit Drowning Pool, Adelitas Way and Any Given Sin For SNAFU Le Tour
Kitchen Dwellers Announce Fall Tour
Felicity And Calling All Captains Deliver 'GOD Mode'
Revered PiL Bassist Jah Wobble Makes His Long-Awaited Return
Creed Reuniting For Summer Of '99- Duff Reflects On Guns N' Roses' Appetite for Destruction Anniversary- Post Malone- more
Paul McCartney Launching 'A Life in Lyrics ' Podcast- Godsmack Expand North American Tour- Queensryche Go AI- more
Jason Aldean Thanks Fans After Being Forced To Cut Concert Short- Dan + Shay Are No. 1 Most Added at Country Radio- Taylor Swift- more
Tupelo Abuzz Over Queen's Reward Meadery
38 Special - Live at Rockpalast 1981
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Snacks for Your Road Trip
Creed Reuniting For Summer Of '99
Duff Reflects On Guns N' Roses' Appetite for Destruction Anniversary
Post Malone Does Surprise Performance In Times Square
Deer Tick Add Dates To Fall Tour Plans
Burton C. Bell Leads Cover Of Rammstein's 'Du Hast'
Joe Strummer Benefit Concert 'Live at Action Hall' Remastered For CD and Vinyl Reissues
X and Squirrel Nut Zippers Announce Rescheduled Summer Tour Dates
Saliva Recruit Drowning Pool, Adelitas Way and Any Given Sin For SNAFU Le Tour