Squirrel Nut Zippers To Join X On Tour This Summer

Tour poster

(DMK) On the heels of their just completed spring tour of the west coast, the iconic punk rock band, X, announce new plans for a summer tour where they will continue to debut new music they've been working on for a future Fat Possum album release, along with your X favorites, of course. Exene Cervenka, John Doe, Billy Zoom, and DJ Bonebrake are hitting the road beginning June 23rd where they will be joined for seven dates by good friends, The Squirrel Nut Zippers (SNZ).



SNZ, whose most recent studio album titled Beasts Of Burgundy debuted at #4 on the Billboard Jazz Albums Chart, have released eight studio records throughout their career including their pivotal album Hot (1996). Lauded for taking their signature style of anti-establishment music to commercial radio, Hot was the band's sophomore album and was certified Platinum in 1997. The band has been performing non-stop since reactivating in mid-2016, bringing their musical gumbo sound, infused with jazz chords, folk, and punk rock, to packed houses across the country and around the world.



Later in July, X will be joined by The English Beat and Save Ferris for a show in Redmond, WA and at the Orange County Fair in Costa Mesa, CA on July 30th. More summer dates for X will be announced shortly. Tickets for the current June/July run will be on sale Friday, April 21 with a pre-sale beginning Wednesday at 10am PT (use code: X2023).

X New and Improved Summer 2023 Tour Dates:

June 23 - Pelham, TN @ The Caverns *

June 24 - Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theater *

June 25 - Washington, DC @ Atlantis (X only)

June 26 - Washington DC @ 9:30 club *

June 28 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27 *

June 30 - New York, NY - The Palladium Times Square *

July 01 - Glenside, PA - The Keswick Theatre *

July 02 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur *

July 03 - Albany - Empire Live

July 05 - Cleveland - House of Blues

July 06 - Chicago, IL - Old Town School of Folk Music



July 14 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Live ^

July 30 - Costa Mesa, CA - OC Fair ^



More dates TBA



*with the Squirrel Nut Zippers

^ with English Beat and Save Ferris

