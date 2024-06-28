The Foo Fighters had a very special surprise for fans when they played the hometown of metal legends Black Sabbath on Thursday night (June 27th), when they were joined on stage by bassist Geezer Butler for one of the band's signature hits.
Butler joined the Foo Fighters for a jam of the Black Sabbath classic "Paranoid" during their concert at the Villa Park Stadium in Birmingham, England on Thursday night.
Frontman Dave Grohl told the crowd, "He's never seen a concert here. He's never played a concert here. So we thought, something special for us and hopefully it's special for him too, we'd invite him out to come play a song with us. Ladies and gentleman, Geezer Butler from Black Sabbath.
"Let me just say it one more time: Geezer Butler from Black Sabbath! So, why not? Let's do a song with Geezer? What do you say Chris?" [referencing Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett].
A fan shared video of the jam on YouTube, watch it below:
Metallica, Foo Fighters, Robert Plant, Queen Lead TV Concert Specials
Wolfgang Van Halen Helps Foo Fighters Prank Festival Crowd
The Pretenders Announce Summer Headline Tour and Foo Fighters Stadium Shows
Foo Fighters Add Stop To Everything Or Nothings At All Tour
Black Sabbath Legend Jams With The Foo Fighters- Motley Crue Don't Gave A Have A Reason To Record New Music Says Sixx- more
Poison Plan Tour- Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Mad Monster- Neil Young + Crazy Horse Cancel Tour Plans Due To Illness- Slash- more
Kinky Friedman 'Last Of The Jewish Cowboys' Dead At 79- Bailey Zimmerman- Grace June Cash Stars In Johnny Cash Video- Miranda Lambert' - more
Battle of the Band: Burrito Brothers
Sites and Sounds: The Mountain USA Music Festival Coming to Gatlinburg, Tennessee
Live: The Pixies and Modest Mouse Rock Chicago
Caught In The Act: New Kids on the Block Live 2024
Black Sabbath Legend Jams With The Foo Fighters
Motley Crue Don't Gave A Have A Reason To Record New Music Says Sixx
Daughtry Take On Anxiety And Depression With 'Nervous'
Rory Block Delivers Bob Dylan Tribute
Sister Hazel Stream New Song 'Hole In Your Life'
Pearl Jam Cancel London Stadium Concert
Tom Morello Recruits Son For 'Soldier in The Army of Love'
UFO Legend Launches Moggs Motel With 'Apple Pie' Video