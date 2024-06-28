Black Sabbath Legend Jams With The Foo Fighters

The Foo Fighters had a very special surprise for fans when they played the hometown of metal legends Black Sabbath on Thursday night (June 27th), when they were joined on stage by bassist Geezer Butler for one of the band's signature hits.

Butler joined the Foo Fighters for a jam of the Black Sabbath classic "Paranoid" during their concert at the Villa Park Stadium in Birmingham, England on Thursday night.

Frontman Dave Grohl told the crowd, "He's never seen a concert here. He's never played a concert here. So we thought, something special for us and hopefully it's special for him too, we'd invite him out to come play a song with us. Ladies and gentleman, Geezer Butler from Black Sabbath.

"Let me just say it one more time: Geezer Butler from Black Sabbath! So, why not? Let's do a song with Geezer? What do you say Chris?" [referencing Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett].

A fan shared video of the jam on YouTube, watch it below:

