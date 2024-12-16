Wolfgang Van Halen Helped Foo Fighters Prank Festival Crowd (2024 In Review)

Eddie Van Halen's son Wolfgang had a top 24 story of May 2024 after made a surprise appearance at the Welcome To Rockville festival during the Foo Fighter's headline set on May 11th.

The Mammoth WVH frontman and former Van Halen bassist helped the Foo Fighters prank the audience half-way through their performance at the festival. Frontman Dave Grohl told the audience that he never gets to solo and wanted to show off his guitar skills.

With his back to the audience, Grohl appeared to start off playing Eddie Van Halen's signature guitar solo "Eruption," from their self-titled debut album. Cameras then showed Wolfgang shredding a near perfect rendition of the solo from the stage's wings.

"Dude, I told you to keep that cool Wolfie, what the f*ck you doing right now?" Grohl joked., according to Rolling Stone. "Everybody, give it up for Wolfgang Van Halen."

Wolfgang then began plan the solo from Van Halen's "Hot For Teacher" before the Foo Fighters returned with their classic hit "My Hero". Check out video of the appearance here

