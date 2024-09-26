Foo Fighters Pull Out Of Soundside Music Festival

The Foo Fighters have announced that they have pulled out of their headline performance at the Soundside Music Festival this weekend and the event organizers have announced two acts to replace them.

The band did not give a specific reason for cancelling the appearance. They only shared, "Foo Fighters will no longer be appearing at this weekend's Soundside Music Festival. Please check the festival website for more information."

Organizers of the festival, which will take place this weekend (September 28th and 29th) at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport, have recruited Jack White and Greta Van Fleet to lead Sunday night's bill in the Foo Fighters' absence.

Related Stories

Dave Grohl Reveals He Has New Daughter, But Not With His Wife

AC/DC, Foo Fighters, Robert Plant Lead AXS TV's Fall Concert Specials

Foo Fighters Forced To Cut U.S. Tour Launch Short

Black Sabbath Legend Jams With The Foo Fighters

News > Foo Fighters