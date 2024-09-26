.

Foo Fighters Pull Out Of Soundside Music Festival

09-26-2024
Foo Fighters Pull Out Of Soundside Music Festival

The Foo Fighters have announced that they have pulled out of their headline performance at the Soundside Music Festival this weekend and the event organizers have announced two acts to replace them.

The band did not give a specific reason for cancelling the appearance. They only shared, "Foo Fighters will no longer be appearing at this weekend's Soundside Music Festival. Please check the festival website for more information."

Organizers of the festival, which will take place this weekend (September 28th and 29th) at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport, have recruited Jack White and Greta Van Fleet to lead Sunday night's bill in the Foo Fighters' absence.

Related Stories
Foo Fighters Pull Out Of Soundside Music Festival

Dave Grohl Reveals He Has New Daughter, But Not With His Wife

AC/DC, Foo Fighters, Robert Plant Lead AXS TV's Fall Concert Specials

Foo Fighters Forced To Cut U.S. Tour Launch Short

Black Sabbath Legend Jams With The Foo Fighters

News > Foo Fighters

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Staind And Breaking Benjamin Shows Sidelined By Hurricane Helene- Lynyrd Skynyrd Cancel More Shows Due To Family Medical Emergency- more

Sammy Hagar, Slash Park Of 2024 Rock Hall Induction Ceremony- The Dead Daisies' Doug Aldrich Diagnosed With Throat Cancer- more

Day In Country

Clay Walker Makes Red Rocks Debut- Randy Travis Honored With SoundExchange Music Fairness Award- more

Reviews

Live: Riot Fest 2024

Hippies & Cowboys - Fork in the Road

Live: Something Corporate Rock Chicago For Riot Fest

Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa Heads for Alaska

The Hollywood Stars - Starstruck

Latest News

Foo Fighters Pull Out Of Soundside Music Festival

Billy Joel Plots Stadium Shows With Sting and Stevie Nicks

The Cure Stream New Song 'Alone'

Stick To Your Guns Announce New Album With 'Severed Forever' Video

Skillet Giving Back To Military Veterans As They Share 'All That Matters' Visualizer

The Veer Union Ask 'Is This How It Ends?' With New Song

Lynyrd Skynyrd Cancel More Shows Due To Family Medical Emergency

Staind And Breaking Benjamin Shows Sidelined By Hurricane Helene