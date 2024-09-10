Dave Grohl Reveals He Has New Daughter, But Not With His Wife

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl took to Instagram on Tuesday (September 10th) to share the news that he recently become the father of a baby girl, but his wife is not the mother of the child.

Grohl shared that the baby was born outside of his marriage to wife, Jordyn Blum, whom he married in 2003 and fathered three daughters with. He said, "I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her.

"I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."

