Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl took to Instagram on Tuesday (September 10th) to share the news that he recently become the father of a baby girl, but his wife is not the mother of the child.
Grohl shared that the baby was born outside of his marriage to wife, Jordyn Blum, whom he married in 2003 and fathered three daughters with. He said, "I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her.
"I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."
AC/DC, Foo Fighters, Robert Plant Lead AXS TV's Fall Concert Specials
Foo Fighters Forced To Cut U.S. Tour Launch Short
Black Sabbath Legend Jams With The Foo Fighters
Metallica, Foo Fighters, Robert Plant, Queen Lead TV Concert Specials
Motley Crue Going Back To The Clubs For Hollywood Takeover- Linkin Park Share 'In The End' Video From Reunion Livestream- more
Bruce Springsteen's Wife Patti Scialfa Reveals Cancer Battle- Heart Share Rescheduled Royal Flush Tour Dates- more
Zach Bryan Recruits Casey Affleck For 'Oak Island' Video- Kane Brown, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert To Perform At People's Choice Country Awards- more
Caught In The Act: Weezer's Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour
Robert Jon & The Wreck - Red Moon Rising
Caught In The Act: Pearl Jam Rock Wrigley Field
Sammy Hagar Recaps The Best Of All Worlds Tour
Van Zant Reunite And Share Video From First New Album In Almost 20 Years
Sevendust's Clint Lowery Forced To Sit out Seasons 21st Anniversary Tour
Dave Grohl Reveals He Has New Daughter, But Not With His Wife
Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival Announces 2025 Dates
Can Announce New Album In Live Series 'Live In Keele 1977'
Billy Morrison, Corey Taylor, and Steve Vai Get Animated For 'Incite The Watch'
Judas Priest Have Remixed And Remastered 'Rocka Rolla' For Reissue