Mojo Thunder Deliver 'Step By Step' Video

(Noble) Kentucky's renegade rock and rollers Mojo Thunder will release their sophomore album The Infinite Hope on Friday 16 August 2024. The second single, "Step by Step" has been released along with a music video.

"Step by Step" is an incredibly catchy tune written by Mojo Thunder's lead singer and rhythm guitarist Sean Sullivan. Bursting with pop sensibilities, "Step by Step" finds a way to turn despair and loneliness into a triumphant stadium-ready anthem.

"Step By Step is about the duality of desiring to be with someone, but also not knowing what to do once you have them," says Sullivan. "It's about the fear and anxiety of being alone or not being enough. It's a reminder that you must keep moving forward, putting one foot in front of the other."

Drummer Zac Shoopman adds, "It's probably the first song that indicated a real shift in direction. Step By Step ticks off a lot of boxes that we were yearning for."

From Sullivan's vocal delivery, the infectious guitar lines played by Bryson Willoughby, and the steady groove heavy rhythm section supplied by Zac Shoopman and bass guitarist Andrew Brockman we would agree "Step by Step" does indeed ticks off a lot of boxes.

Comprised of Bryson Willoughby (guitar), Sean Sullivan (lead vocals, rhythm guitar), Zac Shoopman (drums) and Andrew Brockman (bass) - The Infinite Hope explores topics such activism ("Caroline"), tragedy ("Memphis") the dark side of the American south ("Holy Ghost") and searching for truth ("Greetings from Western Art").

Getting a sense of the band's message and morality it's easy to find yourself rooting for them. Mojo Thunder is a rock band built for underdogs and the disenfranchised; perhaps because that's who they are. The Infinite Hope's 10 tracks feel like a secret kept amongst friends. There's a sense of belonging, and as the album title suggests, a call for hope.

Guitarist Bryson Willoughby says, "I think we all grew up feeling like outsiders. I didn't enjoy that, and being conscious of that feeling, we've done our best to build a welcoming community to all walks of life. Everybody is welcome to our party."

Reflecting on the growth of the band from their debut release, Shoopman says, "To not be pigeonholed into one genre is highly rewarding."

The album was produced by Duane Lundy (Ringo Starr, Justin Wells, Sturgill Simpson) at The Lexington Recording Co in Lexington, Kentucky.

"We all shared the desire to do things as a unit, to perform, to capture as many dynamics as possible, and emotion in the performances, but still putting the priority on the songs," says Lundy about the recording process. "The lyrics are thoughtful and meaningful, something that I feel like is often slighted in current rock material. My main takeaway was the quality of people they are. Their invitation meant a great deal to me. I feel like I have four new family members."

The Infinite Hope - Track Listing

The Sun Still Rises (4:28)

Coming Back to You (4:46)

Step by Step (3:25)

Let it Fall (4:00)

Holy Ghost (3:09)

Memphis (5:04)

Caroline (4:45)

Gettin' On a Binge (4:17)

Grace (4:44)

Greetings from Western Art (7:37)

Produced by Duane Lundy with Mojo Thunder

Mixed by Duane Lundy

Album art by Chancit Jeffords

