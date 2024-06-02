Mojo Thunder Deliver 'Holy Ghost' Video

Kentucky rockers Mojo Thunder have premiered a music video for their new song "Holy Ghost", the lead single from their forthcoming sophomore album "The Infinite Hope", which will arrive on August 16th.

Noble PR shared the following details: Written by guitarist Bryson Willoughby, the scorching barnburner tells the tale of a preacher who uses his power and position in his community to sow discord and create chaos.

Of "Holy Ghost", Willoughby says, "Small town preachers are a community staple. This one inflates his sense of being by claiming a moral authority made permissible by a relationship with God. Scared of change and losing privilege, he makes an enemy out of progress, which manifests itself in a murder for hire."

