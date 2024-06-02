Kentucky rockers Mojo Thunder have premiered a music video for their new song "Holy Ghost", the lead single from their forthcoming sophomore album "The Infinite Hope", which will arrive on August 16th.
Noble PR shared the following details: Written by guitarist Bryson Willoughby, the scorching barnburner tells the tale of a preacher who uses his power and position in his community to sow discord and create chaos.
Of "Holy Ghost", Willoughby says, "Small town preachers are a community staple. This one inflates his sense of being by claiming a moral authority made permissible by a relationship with God. Scared of change and losing privilege, he makes an enemy out of progress, which manifests itself in a murder for hire."
Sammy Hagar To Unplug For Stage RED Theater Opening- AC/DC Rocks Highway To Hell Classic In Pro-Shot Video From Spain- more
Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Announces U.S. Lighthouse Tour- AWOLNATION Share 'Jump Sit Stand March' Video To Announce New Album- more
Jason Isbell, Morgan Wade Part Of Gibson Garage Fest Week- Nirvana's 'In Bloom' Given Country Makeover By Jordan Fletcher- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Sammy Hagar Opens Sammy's Island at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Austria Wants to Know 'What's Your Sign?'
On The Record: The Hu, On Thorns I Lay and Psygnosis
Quick Flicks: Foghat - Slow Ride - Live in Concert
Sites and Sounds: The Big Easy Cruise: A Feast of Louisiana Music and Food
Sammy Hagar To Unplug For Stage RED Theater Opening
Crowded House Share 'The Howl' Video As New Album Arrives
Steve Hackett Reissuing His Classical Catalogue
Phantogram Return With 'All A Mystery'
Watch Superfan's 'When You Come To L.A.' Video
Mojo Thunder Deliver 'Holy Ghost' Video
High Desert Queen Reveal 'Palm Reader' Video As Album Arrives
Rhapsody Of Fire Reveal 'Mastered By The Dark' Lyric Video