Caleb Hyles Recruits Thousand Foot Krutch's Teerawk For 'UNPARALYZED'

(Hoganson Media Relations) Caleb Hyles has released his brand new single "UNPARALYZED" featuring Teerawk (aka Trevor McNevan) of Thousand Foot Krutch to digital and streaming outlets today (June 28).

Written by Hyles along with Teerawk, Dustin Bates (Starset) and Cody Quistad (Wage War), "UNPARALYZED" was masterfully recorded by a trio of renowned, hit-making producers: Howard Benson (Skillet, Flyleaf, Seether, Daughtry), Joe Rickard (Breaking Benjamin, RED, Theory Of A Deadman), and Neil Sanderson (Three Days Grace).

"Our Earth, our family, our longing to strive for 'better,' all this noise can be paralyzing. This fear can be controlling," says Hyles. "We have been dreaming of waking from this cycle 'unparalyzed.' Now, we can shape the world through love. We can make a difference for the last, the lost, and the least."

"I think anyone can relate to moments or seasons in life where you feel 'stuck.' Being held back or feeling stuck too long can feel paralyzing," notes Teerawk. "I've had times where I felt like that and, in the moment, would've given anything to feel 'unparalyzed.' The realization that we're not alone and were created for much more than this, is vulnerable yet freeing."

"UNPARALYZED" Refrain:

Waking up unparalyzed

Living life with open eyes

Seeing how I've had enough, had enough

And now I'm waking up

I've been so afraid of heights

Forget that I was made to fly

The new single follows Hyles' release of "Darkness Before The Dawn (Feat. Lacey Sturm)" and "Never Back Down (Feat. Manafest)" that have collectively received nearly three million views on YouTube alone.

