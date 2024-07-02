Slaughter To Prevail Share 'Baba Yaga' Video From New Concert Movie

(BDM) Following it's global PPV livestream premiere event last year, Russian Deathcore demolishers, Slaughter To Prevail, have announced that their 'Live In Moscow' concert movie is now available to view on streaming platforms.
The epic, sold-out show took place on December 15th, 2021 at 1930 in Moscow, in front of 2500 fans. The concert film is directed by Nikita Korzhov with sound by Aleksandr Zhelekov and features a blistering 12 song set list.
To celebrate 'Live In Moscow' hitting streaming platforms today, the band have released a clip from the show of their performance of massive hit single, 'Baba Yaga'. Stream the concert movie here and watch the new video below:
