Five Finger Death Punch, Marilyn Manson and Slaughter To Prevail U.S. Tour Announced

(SRO) Five Finger Death Punch have announced that they will be launching a headlining U.S. tour this summer/fall with Marilyn Manson and Slaughter To Prevail.
The tour will kick off on August 2, in Hershey, PA and run through September 19 when it will conclude in Houston, TX. Pre-sales for the tour kick off Monday, March 11 at 10 A.M. EST. General ticket on sale begins Friday March 15 at 10 A.M. local time on 5FDP's website.
Prior to the U.S. run, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH will embark overseas to Europe in Spring for more stadium dates with Metallica on their M72 World Tour in addition to headlining shows with special guest Ice Nine Kills and select appearances at major festivals.
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH with Marilyn Manson and Slaughter To Prevail
8/2 Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
8/5 Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
8/7 Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Centre
8/8 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
8/10 St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amp
8/13 Rogers, AR - Walmart Amp
8/14 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
8/16 Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
8/19 Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
8/21 Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
8/22 Denver, CO - Ball Arena +
8/24 Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre *
8/27 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
8/29 Airway Heights, WA - BECU Live at Northern Quest
8/31 Portland, OR - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
9/3 Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
9/4 Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
9/6 Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
9/8 Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena
9/10 Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre
9/11 Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
9/13 Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater
9/15 Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre
9/16 Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum
9/18 Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
9/19 Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
*No Marilyn Manson +No Slaughter To Prevail
Slayer, Iron Maiden, Motley Crue, Pantera and Slipknot Lead Aftershock Lineup
Five Finger Death Punch Expand 'AFTERLIFE'
Five Finger Death Punch Unplug For Expanded 'Afterlife'
Five Finger Death Punch Announce 2024 Headline Tour
News > Five Finger Death Punch
Late AC/DC Frontman Bon Scott Inspired Movie In The Works- Five Finger Death Punch, Marilyn Manson and Slaughter To Prevail U.S. Tour Announced- more
Slash Recruits AC/DC's Brian Johnson For 'Killing Floor'- Scorpions Frontman Klaus Meine Recovering From 'Complex Spinal Surgery'- more
Columbia, Missouri's True/False Film Fest Part 2: Music and More
Columbia, Missouri's True/False Film Fest Part 1: Documentaries Galore!
Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises are Red Hot!
Quick Flicks: Long Story Short - Willie Nelson 90 - Live at the Hollywood Bowl
Late AC/DC Frontman Bon Scott Inspired Movie In The Works
Five Finger Death Punch, Marilyn Manson and Slaughter To Prevail U.S. Tour Announced
CKY Launching The New Reason to Dream Tour
PAIN Recruit Actor Peter Stormare For 'Go With The Flow' Video
The HU Release 'The Gereg - Instrumentals' Album
The Plot In You Unleash 'Don't Look Back' Video
Celebration Day - 30 Years Of Mob Rules Coming In May
The Moody Blues' John Lodge To Release 'Days Of Future Passed - My Sojourn' On Vinyl And CD