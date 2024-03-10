Five Finger Death Punch, Marilyn Manson and Slaughter To Prevail U.S. Tour Announced

(SRO) Five Finger Death Punch have announced that they will be launching a headlining U.S. tour this summer/fall with Marilyn Manson and Slaughter To Prevail.

The tour will kick off on August 2, in Hershey, PA and run through September 19 when it will conclude in Houston, TX. Pre-sales for the tour kick off Monday, March 11 at 10 A.M. EST. General ticket on sale begins Friday March 15 at 10 A.M. local time on 5FDP's website.

Prior to the U.S. run, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH will embark overseas to Europe in Spring for more stadium dates with Metallica on their M72 World Tour in addition to headlining shows with special guest Ice Nine Kills and select appearances at major festivals.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH with Marilyn Manson and Slaughter To Prevail

8/2 Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

8/5 Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

8/7 Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Centre

8/8 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

8/10 St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amp

8/13 Rogers, AR - Walmart Amp

8/14 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

8/16 Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

8/19 Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

8/21 Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

8/22 Denver, CO - Ball Arena +

8/24 Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre *

8/27 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

8/29 Airway Heights, WA - BECU Live at Northern Quest

8/31 Portland, OR - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

9/3 Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

9/4 Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/6 Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

9/8 Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

9/10 Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre

9/11 Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

9/13 Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater

9/15 Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre

9/16 Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

9/18 Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

9/19 Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

*No Marilyn Manson +No Slaughter To Prevail

Related Stories

Slayer, Iron Maiden, Motley Crue, Pantera and Slipknot Lead Aftershock Lineup

Five Finger Death Punch Expand 'AFTERLIFE'

Five Finger Death Punch Unplug For Expanded 'Afterlife'

Five Finger Death Punch Announce 2024 Headline Tour

News > Five Finger Death Punch