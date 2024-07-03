Boston Manor Deliver 'Heat Me Up' Video

(PPR) Boston Manor are today sharing the video for their latest single 'Heat Me Up', directed by Tom Dream. 'HEAT ME UP' is the latest single to be taken from forthcoming album Sundiver, out September 6th via SharpTone Records.

Lead singer Henry Cox comments on the single's accompany video: "'Heat Me Up' is a love song. It's about realising that what you have is so precious you would do anything to protect it and nurture it. We set out to work with Tom Dream on this project, he's somebody we've wanted to work with for ages, so we were over the moon that we could make the collaboration happen for 'Heat Me Up'. He was so great to work with, and watching him interpret the song with such creativity and vision was really inspiring. We had so much fun making the video."

Video director Tom Dream adds: "Boston Manor are my new favourite band. Their sound combines the best elements of my favourite 90s bands, but with even more massive production. And they are all proper lovely lads. We shot the video at my new location house in Kent, which perfectly matched the vision we had in mind for this track. My hope was to blend a 1950s Palm Springs black-and-white aesthetic with the quaint, eerie feel of the English countryside."

