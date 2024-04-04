Boston Manor Open 'Sliding Doors' Video As They Launch UK Tour

Boston Manor have shared a music video for their new single 'Sliding Doors', their second new song of 2024, which arrives as the band launch UK headline tour dates this week.

Frontman Henry Cox had this to say about the track, "Sliding Doors is named after that movie of the same name. I called it that because when we were writing it I started thinking about all of the decisions that I've made that have led me to the life I have and how circumstantial a lot of it is. It got me thinking about how Boston Manor started. I'd had a few conversations with Dan [Cunniff, bass] and Mike [Cunniff, lead guitar] (who I barely knew at the time) about starting a band. But at that time I was in art school in a different city and I had a bunch of other stuff going on. I was also starting like two other bands with different people so I figured it was just something that you talk about.

"I'd gone home to visit my parents for the weekend and had taken a bus up to north shore to go and visit a friend, I was on my way home and the bus basically crashed. It wasn't bad, no one was hurt or anything but I had to get off. It was super late and buses basically stop running at that time in parts of Blackpool. I had been texting Mike and it turned out the bus had crashed at the bottom of his street, so I just went round to his. We basically ended up writing the first song from our demo that night. We played our first show a few weeks later.

"If that car hadn't pulled out on that bus, we probably never would've started Boston Manor & been all the places we've been, I wouldn't have met my wife & half of my friends. I don't know if I would even be playing music now."

He said of the video, "We tried to reflect this in the music video, the idea being it's loads of different realities, some of which I'm a musician some of which I'm doing something totally different. The die hard fans might recognise the final location which is where we shot our very first music video, long since scrubbed from the internet. In a way the band we're in now feels like an alternate reality to the band we started. I look back at old videos and I barely recognise us!"

5th April - World HQ, Newcastle, UK - SOLD OUT

6th April - Yellow Arch, Sheffield, UK - SOLD OUT

7th April - The Caves, Edinburgh, UK - SOLD OUT

9th April - Norwich Arts Centre, Norwich, UK - SOLD OUT

10th April - Future Yard CIC, Birkenhead, UK - SOLD OUT

11th April - O2 Academy, Oxford, UK

12th April - Oslo Hackney, London, UK - SOLD OUT

19th June - Chalk, Brighton, UK

25th June - Reithalle, Dresden, DE

26th June - Hydrozagadka - Warsaw, PL

27th June - Rock Cafe, Prague, CZ

21st June - Hurricane Festival, Germany

22nd June - Southside Festival, Germany

23rd June - Full Force Festival, Germany

29th June - Vainstream Festival, Germany

30th June - Jera on Air, Netherlands

10th July - 2000 Trees Festival, UK

11th July - 2000 Trees Festival, UK

