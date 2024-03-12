Kissin' Dynamite Back With A Bang

(Freeman Promotions) Kissin' Dynamite announce their aptly titled new studio album 'Back With A Bang'! The band's eighth studio album, the successor to the #2 charting 'Not The End Of The Road' (2022, Official German Album Charts) will be released on July 5, 2024 via Napalm Records. KISSIN' DYNAMITE has hit #1 on the Rock Radio Airplay Charts several times, and today the explosive force unveils the first new single "Raise Your Glass", together with an official music video full of nostalgia and band history.

Known for their wild shows and busy live schedule, KISSIN' DYNAMITE has performed at several major festivals internationally. Tickets for the band's European autumn tour are already on sale.

They had this to say about the new single, "'Raise Your Glass' is a hymn-like tribute to the more than seventeen years spent side by side as friends! And sure, there have been also setbacks, but in the end, our glasses were always half-full and never half-empty! So join us on our wild rollercoaster ride and 'Raise Your Glass'!"

And the new album: "We're back - 'Back With a Bang'! As we are not a band of overly intellectual concepts we much rather cut through the sh*t. Our mission? Bring Back Stadium Rock! Our fans are rewarded with KISSIN' DYNAMITE in its purest form: matured, straight and intense."

'Back With A Bang' Track List:

1. Back With A Bang

2. My Monster

3. Raise Your Glass

4. Queen Of The Night

5. The Devil Is A Woman

6. The Best Is Yet To Come

7. I Do It My Way

8. More Is More

9. Iconic

10. Learn To Fly

11. When The Lights Go Out

12. Not A Wise Man

'Back With A Bang' will be available in the following formats:

=> 3CD/1DVD/1BD Earbook 60pp Earbook incl. CD, Documentary (DVD/BD), Live CD (6 Tracks), Karaoke CD (12 Tracks) - strictly limited to 300 worldwide

=> 1CD/1DVD/1BD Deluxe Box Digipak, Documentary (DVD/BD), Bumbag, Dynamite Patch, Golden Ticket Tourpass Laminate, Beer Coasters (cardboard) 6 pcs, packed in folding box - strictly limited to 700 worldwide

=> 1LP Gatefold Marbled COLOUR incl. 24pp booklet, record butler - strictly limited to 150 worldwide

=> 1LP Gatefold Vinyl YELLOW - strictly limited to 200 worldwide

=> 1LP Gatefold RED - strictly limited to 1000 worldwide

=> CD Digipak + Shirt Bundle

=> 1CD Digipak 24pp booklet

=> 1MC COLOUR Tape - strictly limited to 150 worldwide

=> Digital Album

