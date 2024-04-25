Kissin' Dynamite Unleash 'My Monster'

(Freeman) Kissin' Dynamite have released a video for their catchy new anthem entitled "My Monster"! The second single from the forthcoming album, 'Back With A Bang', out July 5, 2024, via Napalm Records, is a guaranteed future hit sure to rekindle the flame of eternal 80s glam metal nostalgia.

Kissin' Dynamite hit #2 on the Official German Album Charts with their previous album, 'Not The End Of The Road', and have scored multiple #1s on the Rock Radio Airplay Charts. The multi-million-times streamed band has gained over a million views on each of their most popular music videos so far.

The band has a busy festival summer ahead, and the band's European autumn tour is also already selling fast. Watch the accompanying official music video for "My Monster" below and pre-order your version of Back With A Bang now!

They said of the track, "Our new Single 'My Monster' is about the monster within, every human knows. You can run but you can't hide. Check out the cinematic video, which plays in 1927!"

