Kissin' Dynamite Unleash 'My Monster'

(Freeman) Kissin' Dynamite have released a video for their catchy new anthem entitled "My Monster"! The second single from the forthcoming album, 'Back With A Bang', out July 5, 2024, via Napalm Records, is a guaranteed future hit sure to rekindle the flame of eternal 80s glam metal nostalgia.
Kissin' Dynamite hit #2 on the Official German Album Charts with their previous album, 'Not The End Of The Road', and have scored multiple #1s on the Rock Radio Airplay Charts. The multi-million-times streamed band has gained over a million views on each of their most popular music videos so far.
The band has a busy festival summer ahead, and the band's European autumn tour is also already selling fast. Watch the accompanying official music video for "My Monster" below and pre-order your version of Back With A Bang now!
They said of the track, "Our new Single 'My Monster' is about the monster within, every human knows. You can run but you can't hide. Check out the cinematic video, which plays in 1927!"
Kissin' Dynamite Back With A Bang
Kissin' Dynamite 'Coming Home' With New Video
Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Reveals Song From First New Album In Nine Years- AC/DC Launching High Voltage Dive Bar At Stops On Power Up Tour- more
Slipknot To Play Rare Intimate Venue Show This Week- Deep Purple Announce New Album '=1'- Howard Jones, ABC And Haircut 100 Tour- more
Reba McEntire to Host 59th ACM Awards- Carly Pearce Celebrates Birthday By Surprising Fans with Early Album Release Date- more
On the Blue: New Horizons Cruise Days 4 & 5: Starship Lands on the Pearl, Alan Parsons Takes It Home
On the Blue: New Horizons Cruise Days 2 & 3: Mid-Voyage Fun from Justin Hayward, Uriah Heep and a Few Monkeys!
Kandace Springs - Run Your Race
On the Blue: New Horizons Cruise Day 1: Marbin Gets the Fun Started
Hot In The City: Prog Band Tu-Ner Coming to Phoenix
Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Reveals Song From First New Album In Nine Years
AC/DC Launching High Voltage Dive Bar At Stops On Power Up Tour
Vince Neil Says Motley Crue's New Song 'Dogs of War' Old School Meets New School
Watch Twenty One Pilots' New 'Backslide' Video
Billy Idol Goes Behind The Scenes Of Classic Hit 'Eyes Without A Face'
Ringo Starr Reunited with John Lennon's Lost 1965 Help! Guitar Found in an Attic After 50 Years
Hear Say Anything's New Song 'ON CUM'
Metal Supergroup Leviathan Project Deliver 'MCMLXXXII'