Disclosure Deliver 'She's Gone, Dance On' Video

(Capitol) Disclosure share the summer-perfect and stunning video for their recent hit single "She's Gone, Dance On." Hailed as an "exuberant new four-on-the-floor heater" by Stereogum, the electronic phenomenon dropped in May to massive acclaim and kicked off an action-packed season for the multi-platinum-selling duo.

Directed by Vincent Catel (a Paris-based director/photographer who's created campaigns for luxury fashion houses like Hermès and Dior), and featuring the French dance collective La Horde (Madonna, Sam Smith, Spike Jonze,) the video for "She's Gone, Dance On" fully amplifies the euphoric energy of Disclosure's latest single: an epic house track on which brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence sample an Ennio Morricone composition from the 1978 film Così Come Se. In an instant hit of pure pleasure, the sensually charged and often surreal visual captures a group of friends partying against the backdrop of Southern France and all its dazzling natural beauty. With its free-flowing choreography and gorgeous use of light and color, the video unfolds in a nonstop whirlwind of close-up images (cotton-candy clouds, mouths mid-kiss, skin drenched in moonlight or glistening with sweat, time-lapse shots of flowers in full bloom). As the scene shifts from daylight to dark and back again with a dizzying speed, "She's Gone, Dance On" ultimately leaves the viewer deeply entranced and wildly uplifted.

After premiering as the "Hottest Record" on BBC Radio 1's "New Music Show with Jack Saunders," "She's Gone, Dance On" earned a flood of critical praise from the likes of The FADER ("a summer banger"), NYLON ("bright, sunny, and rooftop-bar-ready...a reliable electronic bop to take over our day-partying hours"), Consequence ("a feel-good, summery bop...demonstrates Disclosure's knack for irresistible grooves"), Billboard ("a disco/funk/soul-jam...lush, blissed out swirl of a song"), V Magazine and more.

With early support from DJs all over the world (including Todd Edwards, Joy Anonymous, salute, DJ Seinfeld, Peggy Gou, Sammy Virji, Dom Dolla, and more), "She's Gone, Dance On" emerged as a viral sensation when Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce and Ice Spice were spotted dancing to it during Dom Dolla's Coachella set. Also featured on the Friday Dance Music Guide from Billboard - who declared that "Disclosure is back, baby" and extolled the single as a "lush, blissed out swirl of a song" - "She's Gone, Dance On" debuted at #16 on Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart.

Fresh off a run of explosive headline slots at leading festivals like Primavera, Parklife, last weekend Disclosure performed an incredible headline set at Glastonbury's Other Stage, surprising fans with special guest Sam Smith to perform their triple-platinum lead single "Latch." Disclosure are now gearing up to take the stage at HARD Summer in Los Angeles, CRSSD in San Diego, Portola in San Francisco and iii Points in Miami. In their hotly anticipated return to the live circuit, the duo are delivering an all-new stage show replete with live instrumentation and a bigger, bolder audiovisual experience.

Disclosure - Tour Dates

8/3 Los Angeles, CA HARD Summer

9/28 San Diego, CA CRSSD Festival

9/29 San Francisco, CA Portola Festival

10/18-19 Miami, FL iii Points

