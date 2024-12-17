Steve Perry Shares Yule Log Video For 'The Season 3'

Former Journey frontman Steve Perry is helping fans get in the holiday spirit by releasing his official yule log video set to his recently released Christmas album "The Season 3".

The album arrived last month as an expanded edition of his original 2021 album "The Season" and now features six new tracks including "Jingle Bell Rock" and "Let It Snow", as well as the duet with his father Ray Perry, "Call Me Irresponsible".

Both versions feature Steve taking on Christmas classics like "I'll Be Home For Christmas," "Winter Wonderland," "Silver Bells", "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas", and more.

The video features:

00:00 What A Wonderful World

04:04 The Christmas Song

07:33 Santa Claus Is Coming To Town

10:37 This Christmas

14:01 Jingle Bell Rock

17:19 Call Me Irresponsible (feat. Ray Perry)

20:24 What Are You Doing New Year's Eve

24:21 Auld Lang Syne

26:26 Silver Bells

31:29 I'll Be Home For Christmas

34:14 Let It Snow

36:47 Maybe This Year

40:23 Winter Wonderland

43:44 Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer

46:50 Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

48:44 'Twas The Night Before Christmas

