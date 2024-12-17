Steve Perry Shares Yule Log Video For 'The Season 3'

Former Journey frontman Steve Perry is helping fans get in the holiday spirit by releasing his official yule log video set to his recently released Christmas album "The Season 3".
The album arrived last month as an expanded edition of his original 2021 album "The Season" and now features six new tracks including "Jingle Bell Rock" and "Let It Snow", as well as the duet with his father Ray Perry, "Call Me Irresponsible".
Both versions feature Steve taking on Christmas classics like "I'll Be Home For Christmas," "Winter Wonderland," "Silver Bells", "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas", and more.
The video features:
00:00 What A Wonderful World
04:04 The Christmas Song
07:33 Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
10:37 This Christmas
14:01 Jingle Bell Rock
17:19 Call Me Irresponsible (feat. Ray Perry)
20:24 What Are You Doing New Year's Eve
24:21 Auld Lang Syne
26:26 Silver Bells
31:29 I'll Be Home For Christmas
34:14 Let It Snow
36:47 Maybe This Year
40:23 Winter Wonderland
43:44 Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer
46:50 Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
48:44 'Twas The Night Before Christmas
