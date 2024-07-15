Iron Maiden Singers Reportedly Meet For The First Time

Paul Di'Anno's manager Stjepan Jurassays that the former Iron Maiden frontman met his replacement in the legendary metal band, Bruce Dickinson, for the very first time
Stjepan shared, "When we thought that nothing could surprise us anymore in the heavy metal world, tonight's 'miracle' in Zagreb proved us all wrong. Paul Di'Anno and Bruce Dickinson met for the first time and had a friendly chat right in Zagreb.
"By coincidence, Bruce is promoting his new album 'The Mandrake Project' in Zagreb on tour on July 13, and on the same day, after Bruce's show, Paul Di'Anno had a live promotion and signing session for his first album with the Paul Di'Annos' Warhorse project.
"This was an exceptional opportunity for the two icons of heavy metal music and the legendary singers of the band Iron Maiden to meet for the first time after almost half a century. This is an exceptional night for the entire Iron Maiden community and for metal fans around the world, because it shows that Iron Maiden and everyone who was in that band, is one big family."
Paul Di'Anno's Warhorse recently announced that their self-titled debut album will be released worldwide on July 19th via BraveWords Records.
