The B-52s To Rock Opening Show For The Classic Center Arena

() The B-52s will make history when they and their fans head down the Atlanta Highway to the band's hometown of Athens, GA, and become the first artist to perform at The Classic Center Arena on Saturday, December 14, 2024. Joining The B-52s as special guests are of Montreal and DJ Cummerbund.
"As a band that put Athens on the musical map and paved the way for so many others to find success, I could not be more excited to have The B-52s open The Classic Center Arena," said Kelly Girtz, Mayor of Athens-Clarke County. "I can't wait to dance this mess around with thousands of friends and neighbors!"
"What better way to open the new arena than with this legendary Athens band with worldwide recognition," said Peter Conlon, Chairman of Live Nation Georgia. "We have had many wonderful nights over the past 40 years with this incredibly talented band and we are thrilled to make history with them on December 14."
Now under construction and scheduled to open in 2024, The Classic Center Arena will seat up to 8,500 for concerts, sports tournaments, family shows, and conventions. The arena will be home to the UGA Ice Dawgs and Athens' new professional hockey team, the Rock Lobsters. The arena is directly connected to The Classic Center and is just steps away from the excitement of downtown Athens' restaurants, shops, and entertainment.
"The Classic Center Arena is poised to be an economic engine through live events and entertainment here in Athens, GA," said Paul Cramer, President/CEO of The Classic Center.
"We are honored to host The B-52s as the first concert in the Arena. Their impact on music in Athens has helped pave the way for this exciting new era of entertainment in the Classic City."
Tickets for the inaugural show will go on sale on Friday, July 19 at 10am at ClassicCenter.com.
