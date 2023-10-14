The B-52s' Fred Schneider Reissuing 'Destination... Christmas!' Album

(CTP) Fred Schneider of The B-52s will reissue his all-originals Christmas album 'Destination... Christmas!' by his band Fred Schneider & the Superions on HHBTM Records out on November 17th.

The iconic B-52s vocalist Fred Schneider is back with his band Fred Schneider & the Superions reissuing their long out-of-print and legendary Christmas album 'Destination... Christmas!' on HHBTM Records, just in time for the holidays. The cult classic holiday favorite features eleven original songs. Fred Schneider and the Superions are made up of Fred Schneider who wrote all the lyrics and did all the vocals, Noah Brodie on keyboards and electronic drums, and Dan Marshall who did all the programming. The artwork has been reimagined for the reissue and was created by Scott Suguichi. 'Destination... Christmas!' is the perfect soundtrack for bad teens, hip grandparents, sassy babies, and too-cool kids obsessed with Tik Tok.

Has your holiday office party gone sour? Do you need a soundtrack to wrap gifts to? Have you ever wondered what it would be like to go to a John Waters Christmas get-together? Have the old holiday hits all gone a bit stale over the years? Then look no further. 'Destination... Christmas by Fred Schneider & the Superions has got you covered. 'Destination... Christmas!' gives you disco, sultry French pop, wacky holiday stories, and a Christmas Conga hi-NRG dance track that would check Divine's naughty list. 'Destination... Christmas is safe for any party, radio-friendly, and you'll dance and laugh from beginning to the end, no skips.

Destination... Christmas! is available on black vinyl, red vinyl (direct from HHBTM / indie exclusive), and green vinyl (Rough Trade mail-order exclusive), and on all digital platforms.

Track listing:

01. Santa's Disco

02. Fruitcake

03. Chillin' at Christmas

04. Teddy and Betty Yeti

05. Christmas Conga (Jungle Bells)

06. Jingle Those Bells

07. Under the Tree

08. Crummy Christmas Tree

09. Laughter at Christmas

10. Christmas Tears

11. Santa Je T'aime

Related Stories

More Fred Schneider News