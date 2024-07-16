(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of a performance of its 1986 "Master Of Puppets" classic, "Leper Messiah", from a June 7 concert at Olympiastadion in Helsinki, Finland.
The first of two shows in the city delivered a 15-song set that featured songs from seven of the band's studio albums. Metallica is on the road in support of its latest album, "72 Seasons"; the current European leg of the M72 World Tour series wrapped up in Madrid, Spain on July 14, and now the band will prepare to play shows across North America starting in early August.
The 2024 project was recorded at the group's HQ in San Rafael, CA and produced by Greg Fidelman and band members James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, the record debuted at No. 1 on the US Album Sales chart in the spring of 2023.
Stream live performance videos of "Leper Messiah" and "King Nothing" from the Helsinki even here.
Metallica's Black Album Passes Major Milestone
Solitary Aim For Metallica Black Album Vibe With 'Filtering Hindsight'
Metallica Get 'Whiplash' At Tons Of Rock Festival
Watch Metallica Ride The Lighting In Denmark
The Used & Taking Back Sunday Teaming Up For Co-Headline Tour- Black Sabbath The End Concert Film Going 4K- more
Metallica's Black Album Passes Major Milestone- The Eagles Expand Sphere Residency With Four New Shows- Iron Maiden- more
Russell Dickerson's 'Bones' is Most Added at Country Radio- Twisters: The Album Kicks Off Release Week With Multiple Singles- more
Quick Flicks: Joe Bonamassa - Live at the Hollywood Bowl with Orchestra
Hot In The City: Big Shows Coming To Phoenix Include Journey And Def Leppard, Judas Priest, Megadeth
The dB's - Stands for deciBels
The Used & Taking Back Sunday Teaming Up For Co-Headline Tour
Black Sabbath The End Concert Film Going 4K
Watch Four Year Strong's 'bad habit' Video
Metallica Stream Video Of Helsinki Performance Of Master Of Puppets Classic
Say Anything To Play 'Is A Real Boy' In Full On U.S. Fall Tour
Militarie Gun Share 'Thought You Were Waving' Video
Mike Tramp Shares 'Lonely Nights' Visualizer
A Place To Bury Strangers Announce New Album With 'Disgust' Video