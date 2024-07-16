Metallica Stream Video Of Helsinki Performance Of Master Of Puppets Classic

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of a performance of its 1986 "Master Of Puppets" classic, "Leper Messiah", from a June 7 concert at Olympiastadion in Helsinki, Finland.

The first of two shows in the city delivered a 15-song set that featured songs from seven of the band's studio albums. Metallica is on the road in support of its latest album, "72 Seasons"; the current European leg of the M72 World Tour series wrapped up in Madrid, Spain on July 14, and now the band will prepare to play shows across North America starting in early August.

The 2024 project was recorded at the group's HQ in San Rafael, CA and produced by Greg Fidelman and band members James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, the record debuted at No. 1 on the US Album Sales chart in the spring of 2023.

Stream live performance videos of "Leper Messiah" and "King Nothing" from the Helsinki even here.

