Foo Fighters Forced To Cut U.S. Tour Launch Short

The Foo Fighters were forced to cut the kick off shows to their summer tour short at New York's Citi Field on Wednesday (July 17th) when lighttight storms approached the area mid set.

The band were playing the first show of their U.S. Everything or Nothing at All Tour when about an hour and 20 minutes in, they were told that they had to leave the stage.

While introducing "Learning To Fly," Frontman Dave Grohl told the crowd, "I just got word from the side of the stage, there's a storm coming in. Hold on, hold on! There's some lightning and sh*t like that.

"We're gonna play as much as we can until someone says it's not safe for you, OK? So just so you know, we're up here doing our thing for you, until it's not safe for you. For the time being, we're gonna sing this sh*t right now."

Before going into the next song "Everlong", Grohl told the fans, "If we can come back, you f***ing know we will, right? So let's do this sh*t before it gets weird." The band only got 30 seconds into the song before things go weird and the band was forced to leave the stage.

"This f***ing sucks, believe me," Grohl told fans at that point. "If I could do something about it, I would. Just f***ing hold tight ... everybody go get safe. If we can come back and play, we will. But listen, you know we f***ing love you. We know we'll be back for you motherf***ers, right? Go get safe, we'll see you in a minute."

setlist.fm reports that "At 9:23pm the show stopped and the audience was evacuated to the stadium concourse due to a lightning storm; at 10:33pm the concert's conclusion was announced."

Related Stories

Black Sabbath Legend Jams With The Foo Fighters

Metallica, Foo Fighters, Robert Plant, Queen Lead TV Concert Specials

Wolfgang Van Halen Helps Foo Fighters Prank Festival Crowd

The Pretenders Announce Summer Headline Tour and Foo Fighters Stadium Shows

News > Foo Fighters