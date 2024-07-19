.

Metallica Stream Helsinki Performance Of 'Shadows Follow'

Bruce Henne | 07-18-2024 10:32 PM EDT

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of their performance of the "72 Seasons" track, "Shadows Follow", from their June 9th concert at Olympiastadion in Helsinki, Finland.

The tune was one of three songs, alongside "If Darkness Had A Son" and the title track that were featured during the second of two shows in the Finnish capital as part of the group's M72 World Tour in support of the 2023 album. The record debuted at No. 1 on the US Album Sales chart upon its release.

Metallica recently wrapped up the European leg of the series, which now moves to North America for shows starting August 2 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA and include stops in Chicago, Minneapolis, Edmonton and Seattle.

Stream live performance videos of Shadows Follow" and "Until It Sleeps" from the second Helsinki event here

