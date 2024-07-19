(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of their performance of the "72 Seasons" track, "Shadows Follow", from their June 9th concert at Olympiastadion in Helsinki, Finland.
The tune was one of three songs, alongside "If Darkness Had A Son" and the title track that were featured during the second of two shows in the Finnish capital as part of the group's M72 World Tour in support of the 2023 album. The record debuted at No. 1 on the US Album Sales chart upon its release.
Metallica recently wrapped up the European leg of the series, which now moves to North America for shows starting August 2 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA and include stops in Chicago, Minneapolis, Edmonton and Seattle.
Stream live performance videos of Shadows Follow" and "Until It Sleeps" from the second Helsinki event here
Metallica Icon Jason Newsted To Sell A Piece Of Metal History and More
Metallica Stream Video Of Helsinki Performance Of Master Of Puppets Classic
Metallica's Black Album Passes Major Milestone
Solitary Aim For Metallica Black Album Vibe With 'Filtering Hindsight'
Brujeria's Ciriaco 'Pinche Peach' Quezada Dead At 57- Original Great White Singer Jack Russell Retiring From Touring- more
Metallica Icon Jason Newsted To Sell A Piece Of Metal History and More- Zach Bryan Helps Bruce Springsteen Score Career First- more
mgk Previews Jelly Roll Collaboration 'Lonely Road'- Hear Brantley Gilbert's New Song 'Me and My House'- Kenny Chesney- more
Caught In The Act: Def Leppard, Journey, Steve Miller Rock Wrigley Field
Sites and Sounds: Art-In-Action Camp Coming to Woodward, PA
Quick Flicks: Joe Bonamassa - Live at the Hollywood Bowl with Orchestra
Hot In The City: Big Shows Coming To Phoenix Include Journey And Def Leppard, Judas Priest, Megadeth
Metallica Stream Helsinki Performance Of 'Shadows Follow'
Sebastian Bach Confirms Comic-Con Appearance
Glass Animals Rock 'Creatures in Heaven' For Vevo
Bob Seger's Full Catalog Now Available On Qobuz
Brujeria's Ciriaco 'Pinche Peach' Quezada Dead At 57
Original Great White Singer Jack Russell Retiring From Touring
Rush's Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee Reissuing Classic Solo Albums
Lamb of God Stream 'Laid to Rest (HEALTH Remix)'